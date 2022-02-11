Fans Blast Alina Kozhevnikova for 50 Minute Apology Video

Former “90 Day Fiance” start Alina Kozhevnikova is getting blasted by fans for her lengthy YouTube apology after getting fired from the show.

On January 26, 2022, it was reported by TMZ that the network had fired Kozhevnikova following resurfaced old controversial social media posts.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind,” a TLC spokesperson told the outlet.

Kozhevnikova Issued a Nearly 50 Minute Apology on YouTube Weeks After News Broke of Her Firing





On February 8, 2022, Kozhevnikova posted a 49 minute, 55-second video apologizing for her past posts. The entire video can be watched above.

“I’ve been meaning to make this post, this video, for a while, but I needed time to find the right words. Also, I was told not to say anything. But I feel the need that I need to address this out of fairness to everyone who was affected by my words,” she says in the video.

She continued to claim she was unaware that what she was saying was considered racist, as she had said in a previously written apology.

“I said something racist. I said the ‘N-word,'” she said in the video. “I said things that affected and hurt a lot of people. Because of my ignorance and my actions, I caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. But I really promise to work on my ignorance and educate myself.”

She was blasted for using the N-word, joking about Islam, and making an Asian joke.

“Everybody used the ‘N-word’ so casually back then and I just didn’t have the context that I have now,” she said. “Alina knows in 2022 that this word should never be used — and she never uses it.”

The Fans Slammed for ‘Lots of Excuses, No Accountability’ in the Apology Video

The fans took to Reddit to blast the former TLC star’s apology.

“lots of excuses, no accountability,” someone wrote.

“Basically she doesn’t admit to being racist,” another fan wrote. “50 minutes? B****, please. That’s 48 minutes too long. Just wanting to stretch out having the spotlight on her…” someone wrote. “It really doesn’t take long to say ‘I was absolutely wrong. There is no excuse for what I did and I am taking full accountability for my actions. I am sincerely sorry for ever using such disgusting language and more important I’m very sorry to everyone I’ve hurt,” another fan commented. “…like no one wants to hear an hour of excuses TF,” someone “I tried to watch it but it’s a lot of, ‘don’t mean to say this as an excuse’ followed by many cringey excuses,” another Redditor wrote. “Honestly, the excuses video was worst than the original posts, she didn’t take responsibility at all. I believe in letting people grow, but this wasn’t it,” someone said.

A fan wrote, “My first thought is to wonder if anyone would like to post cliffs because I don’t want to watch a 50 minute video of her…”

“There is no way someone who knows a lot of queer/drag English slang doesn’t know what the N word is. That is just sloppy or performative allyship,” someone wrote commenting about her personality on the show.