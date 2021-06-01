Peter Rosalita: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A lot of talented children have graced the “America’s Got Talent” stage since its premiere in 2006. Some have even won, including 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne, who took home the trophy during season 12.

Will 10-year-old Peter Rosalita follow in her footsteps?

The Filipino child singer will share his talents with the world on the Season 16 premiere episode of the NBC show, which airs tonight, June 1, 2021. Peter is up against acrobats, jugglers, and comedians to win the ultimate prize: a Las Vegas show and $1 million.

Rosalita will perform in front of returning judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. As always, the judges will determine which auditioning acts, from acrobats to magicians, make it through to the next round. Also per usual, the acts that receive a Golden Buzzer from said judges during auditions will automatically earn a spot in the live shows, which air sometime in early August, as Golden Derby reported.

Season 15 winner Brandon Leake, a poet, received a Golden Buzzer from Mandel during his first audition and ended up winning the competition.

So, will Peter be the next Golden Buzzer or “AGT” winner? Here’s what you need to know about Peter:

1. Peter is Singing This Classic on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Peter will sing a heartfelt ballad during the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”

According to EW, Peter is set to perform Celine Dion’s “All by Myself.” While it’s no small feat, Peter is no stranger to Dion’s songs.

In 2020, he sang Dion’s “I Surrender” for a singing competition, according to this YouTube video.

2. Peter Always Knew he Wanted to be a Singer

Peter, a Filipino boy raised in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, fell in love with singing before he could sing properly, according to The Global Filipino Magazine.

When he was younger, he preferred cartoons with music and sung along with them even though he couldn’t pronounce the words clearly, Peter’s family told the outlet.

At age six, Peter decided to sing his school’s talent show and came in third, the mag reported.

3. Peter Loves Showcasing his Talents on Social Media

Prior to “America’s Got Talent,” social media was one way Peter showcased his vocal talent to the world.

In a video published on Instagram in April 2021, Peter performed Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning” while reading the sheet music for it.

He also documented on Instagram his journey from Abu Dhabi to Los Angeles for his “AGT” audition, from the airport at the United Arab Emirates to the Hollywood TV set.

4. This Child Singer Has Performed Internationally in the Past

Peter began singing in local competitions across the United Arab Emirates, before venturing farther out.

Per The Global Filipino Magazine, Peter joined talent search in Abu Dhabi and Dubai between 2018 to 2021. Then, he expanded his horizons, competing in other singing competitions held everywhere from Almaty, Kazakhstan to Bahrain in the Middle East.

5. Peter Has Stiff Competition on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Peter is just one of the 13 acts set to perform tonight during the season 16 premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”

Who else is appearing on tonight’s show? Here’s the entire lineup:

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

