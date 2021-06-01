Who Are the Acts on the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere?

Who are the performers appearing on the 2021 premiere of “America’s Got Talent” tonight?

Season 16 of AGT premieres at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC network and all four judges from last season have returned, along with host Terry Crews. Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are all on the judges’ panel.

Last season, Cowell suffered a severe back injury after falling off his electric bike and breaking his back. As a result, he needed surgery and had to sit out much of the season.

Fortunately, fellow judge Mandel has said the opinionated judge is back and “better than ever.” In an interview with Hollywood Life, Mandel said, “I was amazed, and he came at us with more energy and more… You know how they say like a pregnant woman has that glow? He has that glow. I think because of rehab and physical therapy, he probably has exercised, stretched, and done things in his life because of this back injury that he’s never done before. He says he even feels better than he did before he fell off the bike.”

Mandel continued, saying that Cowell is just “excited to be alive and back.”

According to People, another part of the show that has returned is the live audience. Each of the acts will be able to perform in front of a crowd. Previously, the show had gone on without a live audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by USA Today.

During the season 16 premiere of AGT, the first round of acts will take the stage. Read on for more about the performers featured on this episode.

Magician Dustin Tavella’s Act Was Leaked Ahead of the Premiere

Magician Tavella took the stage with his family watching backstage for his AGT audition. For his act, he had each of the judges, along with host Crews, participate.

Tavella opened up about his son’s adoption on stage and said that his son had a very “rocky” situation. He went on to involve each judge in the telling of his son’s adoption story. At the end of his performance, Tavella dedicated his act to his son’s birth mother. Watch the aweful performance in the above video.

In addition to Tavella, there was a long lineup of acts who took the stage for the premiere episode of the show. Here is the list of acts featured on episode 1 of the AGT season:

Acrobats Ellariya and Karina

Aerialist Aiden Bryant

Celebrity Juggler Brian Pankey

Child Singer Peter Rosalita

Comedian Katie Kusiciel

Comedian Keith Apicary

Comedians Gerald Kelly and Lil Hunter Kelly

Comedians Mr. Cherry and Chikki

Elektro Botz Dancers

Impersonator Sethward

Northwell Nurse Choir

Singing group 1achord

The Canine Stars Animal Act

An Act Returns for the Third Time

Sethward, an animal impersonator, makes his third appearance on the AGT stage, according to Talent Recap. He failed to make it through both of his previous auditions but has returned for another shot.

Will Sethward finally make it past the auditions? He’s appeared on TV as a walrus, as a snake … What’s next?

Sethward is the only impersonator to appear on the 2021 AGT premiere.

While Sethward and several comedians “bring the funny” to the first episode of the season, there are also tears and intense emotion. According to judge Mandel, in an interview with Today, when the Northwell Nurse Choir auditioned, “That moment just explodes on the screen, and America is going to be in tears.”

