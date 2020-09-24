Brandon Leake Is the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15

At the end of the season 15 America’s Got Talent season 15 finale episode, the voters at home chose Brandon Leake as the newest winner of AGT. Their new title of America’s Got Talent champion comes with a $1 million grand prize.

The title was within grasp for these 10 finalist acts: Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Bello Sisters, Kenadi Dodds, BAD Salsa, Broken Roots, Brandon Leake, Alan Silva, Roberta Battaglia, and Archie Williams.

In the end, Alan Silva finished in 5th place, Roberta Battaglia finished in 4th place, Cristina Rae finished in 3rd place, and Broken Roots finished just shy of victory in 2nd place.

Before he was announced as the winner, Leake was asked what winning AGT would mean to him. He said it was bigger than just him, and that it would be huge for the spoken word community, who have yet to be acknowledged as a mainstream art form. He added, “to have a chance to win America’s Got Talent is bigger than anything.”

Brandon Leake Dedicated His Finals Performance to His Daughter

All season, Leake stunned the judges and viewers at home with his emotional and eloquent spoken word poetry, drawing from his own life and personal experience in a way that felt both vulnerable and deeply relatable with each performance. For his finals act, Leake delivered a piece for his young daughter Aaliyah.

The poem felt like a love letter to his infant daughter, as he rhythmically shared with her his hopes for her future and his hopes for himself as her father. One notable line in the act was, “Aaliyah, in you, I will plant the best of me.”

Ahead of the season finale results, Leake shared a post on Instagram featuring his baby girl. In the caption, he wrote, “Love you booboo, I hope that gift while forever remain in your heart. I did all of this just to give you that. You deserve the world and more. Your mother (@annaleake707 ) and I love you more than you’ll ever know. Sincerely with all my heart, Daddy.”

Leake Was Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer Recipient

During the auditions phase of the competition, judge Howie Mandel was so moved by Brandon Leake’s audition that he chose to give him his golden buzzer, sending him straight through to the live quarterfinals and into the hands of the viewers watching and voting at home. Throughout the season, Mandel remained a dedicated fan and supporter of each of Leake’s performances, encouraging America to vote to advance Leake in the competition. After Leake was announced as the season 15 AGT winner, Mandel took to the stage to give Leake a fist bump in celebration.

After Leake was revealed as the season winner, Mandel took to social media to share a message. In a video, he said “I wanna tell Twitter, I wanna tell Instagram, I wanna tell everybody on the internet: I love the way you voted. I love this world, and Brandon Leake just changed it for me. He opened up my heart, and hopefully yours.”

