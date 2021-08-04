‘American Idol’ Announces Season 5 Cast

On August 3, news surfaced that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest will be returning for a new season of “American Idol.”

The announcement was made on the official “American Idol” Twitter page.

🌟 Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest will be back for the historic 20th season of #AmericanIdol! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hlqHlTvapX — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 3, 2021

The new season marks “American Idol’s fifth season with ABC and the 20th season for show in all.

According to Deadline, the new season of “Idol” will be the first with showrunner and executive producer Megan Wolflick.

In an official statement to Deadline, Rob Mills, the EVP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, shared, “Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC. Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol.”

Here’s what you need to know:

How to Audition for ‘American Idol’

Auditions for Season 5 of “American Idol” are happening now, according to the show’s website.

“AMERICAN IDOL® is looking for the next singing superstar! Reserve your spot for an in-person virtual IDOL ACROSS AMERICA audition with show producers, or submit your online video audition today! Yes, you can audition both ways!”

Click here to submit your video audition.

Details such as whether you’re registering for yourself, the performer’s name, and when the performer was born are necessary for entry.

Where Is the Most Recent Winner Today?

Chayce Beckham won the last season of “American Idol”, and has since moved to Nashville. In the Instagram post above, Beckham revealed that he has returned to writing music every day.

“God bless you guys,” he wrote. “Can’t lie it gets a bit lonely but my Old Johnny records have given me all the company I need, been inspiring me and getting back to the things I love about songwriting. I’m happy, healthy, and doing well.”

Next, according to the Greensboro News & Record, Beckham will be performing for fans in Greensboro at a party for the Wyndham Championship.

According to the outlet, this will mark his first public appearance since winning “Idol”.

According to a previous Heavy article, Beckham revealed on Instagram that he purchased a bass boat in July.

“Huge thanks to the good people at @bassproshops and @trackerboats for getting me set up with this ProTeam 175 TXW Tournament Edition bass boat,” he wrote. “If you know me you know I’m addicted to fishing so this is exactly what I needed to keep me busy/out of trouble when I’m not working or touring.”

He added, “I’ve wanted a boat like this for years but never thought it would be possible. This is a huge accomplishment for me as a fisherman, and just as a man in general. I’ve waited a long time for this, and I’m very grateful.”

On June 9, Beckham informed fans that he will be joining “3 Doors Down” for the Better Life Tour. He will be visiting Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan as part of the tour.