Chayce Beckham Reveals Shocking ‘American Idol’ Finale Moment

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” and he’s been working off the momentum from that moment.

Beckham reunited with “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan at the “Gulf Coast Jam” in Florida on Sunday, June 6. The pair performed a song together, and then Beckham took center stage to perform his single, “23,” which was released during his run on “American Idol.”

The singer-songwriter recently visited “American Idol” in-house mentor Bobby Bones on his radio show “The Bobby Bones Show” to talk about everything he has planned, and he revealed one thing that happened at the finale he hadn’t previously told anyone about.

Beckham Revealed Why He Was Not Surprised When His Name Was Called





In a somewhat shocking twist, Beckham revealed why he didn’t actually look surprised when long-time “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest called his name as the winner at the finale.

“Here’s something about the moment they called my name,” Beckham told Bones. “A lot of people have asked me, they’re like, ‘well, you didn’t seem surprised.’ I’ve never said this to anybody, but this is actually what happened.”

He added, “That card is huge and Ryan was right next to me. I saw my name on the card. Ryan is standing there, and he’s like, ‘and the winner is…’ My name was massive across this giant gold card! I saw it like maybe 10 seconds before he said my name.”

Beckham told Bones that he used that 10 seconds to get ready to perform his single, “23,” immediately after his name was called.

Beckham Performed “23” Live





After his interview, Beckham performed “23” live in the studio. He also spoke with Bones about why the song was so personal and why he thought it resonated with fans.

“It was a song for me that it was just talking about me dealing with a lot of my personal issues in life and kind of just telling a piece of my life,” he shared. “Not my whole life story, but kind of just a piece of it. It was cool to watch how many people connect to that song on just different levels.”

He told Bones that the song was about not drinking as much anymore for him, but he knows it’s different for different people.

“I see videos of people and they’re partying and drinking and they’re singing ’23’ and they’re having a good time and I’m like, ‘hey dude, if that’s what it is to you, then that’s what it is to you. That’s cool. Who am I to you to tell you that you have to listen to the song in a different way?,” Beckham added.

Beckham Won a Record Deal & $250,000

As part of winning “American Idol,” Beckham took home a record deal with Hollywood Records in addition to a cash prize, according to Newsweek. The cash prize has been reported to be around $250,000, according to TMZ. The winner also gets sales and royalties from any album that is released under their record deal.

The outlet received a copy of top-five season 19 “American Idol” contestant Casey Bishop’s contract.

Beckham, who is 24 years old and comes from Apple Valley, California, told People that he still has a lot of work to do and hopes to continue working on his personal life as well.

“I have a lot of stuff that I want to knock out,” Beckham told outlets following the finale. “For me, this is just the beginning of what I want to do. This was a great start to my second chance at life. I really did a good job at messing everything up and God gave me a second chance to come back and do all this.”

He has also said he will be moving to Nashville with a few other “American Idol” contestants Hunter Metts, Graham DeFranco and Wyatt Pike.

Beckham will likely be keeping his fans updated on his social media channels throughout his journey.

