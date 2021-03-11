Chrissy Teigen Mistakenly Offended This ‘Idol’ Judge

Chrissy Teigen is known for speaking her mind, but did she accidentally offend Katy Perry at this year’s presidential inauguration?

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Teigen revealed that back in January, she was telling Perry that she usually hates fireworks but that Perry’s performance was amazing. Well, what Katy Perry mistakenly heard was that Teigen hates the song “Firework”. Oops.

Teigen recalled, “I think she heard that I hate ‘Firework’ like the song– I wanted to die. I felt so bad. I was like, ‘No, no, no, not ‘Firework’.”

Chrissy Teigen Asked President Biden to Unfollow Her on Twitter | The Tonight ShowChrissy Teigen talks about being unfollowed by President Biden on Twitter, accidentally spoiling John Legend's inauguration performance and the time she accidentally insulted Katy Perry. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: bit.ly/3gZJaNy Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: bit.ly/1nwT1aN Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c… 2021-03-10T05:09:53Z

Perry performed at Biden’s inauguration along with Nina Simone and fellow singers Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.

Legend, for one, appeared to be overjoyed that he was given the opportunity to sing– he wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for asking me to perform. It was so special for me to celebrate with the nation in front of the memorial to one of our greatest presidents.”

Teigen’s Other Embarrassing Moment

This isn’t the first Teigen seems to have accidentally said something that insulted another celeb.

She recently told Fallon that her worst celebrity encounter involved walking up to someone holding a glass of champagne, telling him, ‘thank you’ and taking the drink. Fortunately, Teigen’s husband, John Legend, quickly told her that the man wasn’t serving champagne and he was actually Michael Keaton.

Teigen shared with Fallon, “God, I’m so embarrassed by it still, I could die… I took it, I drank it, and I left.”

Legend’s ‘Nick Jonas Block’

While Teigen is doing her best not to offend any celebrities, her husband, John Legend, is working as a judge on The Voice, where he recently blocked Nick Jonas from singer Ciana Pelekai.

After Legend blocked him, Jonas shared, “I think I need some ice, because I was so mad… I hit my head on my button… I used a block on John and he retaliated. I am pretty devastated right now.”

Legend, for one, seemed extremely happy with his move.

“I had this feeling that if anybody was going to compete for (Pelekai’s) affection with me, it would be this guy,” Legend said. “And this was the moment to get him back.”

Around that time, Shelton joked that he didn’t even turn his chair because “we all know (she) probably wanted John anyway.”

Shelton added, “We all want John a little bit. He’s sexy.”

When it was time to fight over contestant Jose Figueroa Jr., Jonas would not let up, telling the singer, “I cannot have you pick John Legend. It will not happen. It would break my heart. I can not sleep tonight if you pick John Legend.”

The Voice coach married Teigen in September 2013– together, they have two children, a daughter named Luna Simone, who is four-years-old, and a son named Miles Theodore, who is two.

Legend can be seen on The Voice Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

