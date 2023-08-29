Rock Star Rips Into ‘American Idol’ During Concert: VIDEO

The former lead singer of rock band Skid Row, Sebastian Bach, was captured on video ranting against “American Idol” during an Illinois concert on August 25, 2023, prompting an online debate among fans over whether the tirade was warranted.

Skid Row peaked on the charts in 1989 with Top 10 Billboard hits “18 and Life” and “I Remember You” with Bach as its frontman. But with millions of albums sold by 1996, the band broke up because, according to guitarist Snake Sabo in a 2022 Guitar World interview, “things had gotten very toxic by the end.”

Now the band is experiencing a resurgence in the rock world, with a hot new album and a new lead singer in Erik Grönwall, who won “Swedish Idol” in 2009 — Sweden’s version of “American Idol” — after auditioning for the show by singing Skid Row’s “18 and Life.”

As the band enjoys a new era of success, the fact it is now fronted by a former “Idol” winner has Bach, 55, hopping mad, taking his frustrations out on the long-running talent show — but curiously standing up for one “Idol” alum, Carrie Underwood.

Sebastian Bach Says ‘Carrie Underwood is Pretty Good’ During ‘Idol’ Rant

Now touring as a solo act, Bach was filmed giving his anti-“Idol” monologue during a concert at the Sideouts Sports Tavern in Island Lake, Illinois, according to The Messenger.

Avoiding naming Grönwall specifically, Bach said, “Everything I say, people put words into my mouth. They say, ‘Well, Sebastian said this about this guy, said this about this guy.’ And then I never said nothing about no guy.”

He continued, “I think these ‘American Idol’ shows f***ing suck, because America picked this f***ing idol, not some bullsh** TV show,” Bach said, referring to himself. “I’m not just putting one person down. I’m putting them all f***ing down.”

Laughing, he added, “Carrie Underwood’s pretty good.”

Bach then asked the crowd, “So, who else is from that? I’m waiting.”

When someone shouted “Kelly Clarkson,” Bach repeated her name and shrugged, then asked, “Is it that amazing?”

“Anyways,” he continued, “You can sing this (song) on your ‘American Idol’ show all you want. This song was picked by America, by you people. Thank you so much for 35 years of rock ‘n’ roll. This song is for you. This is called ’18 and Life.'”

In the comment section of the quickly-spreading video of Bach, fans got into a debate over whether he was justified in complaining — though not directly — about his former band choosing a past “Idol” winner to replace him. Many wrote that hearing him diss Grönwall was cringe-worthy.

One wrote, “Erik’s killing it in SR!! No need for the comments baz why say anything at all”

Another commented, “How do you say your pissed that Skid Row hired Erik Grönwall without saying your piss Skid Row hired Erik Grönwall? He’s one bitter dude.”

But others stood up for Bach and his legacy as the band’s original lead singer, including one who wrote, “thanks to seb skid row were successful!!!!……his passionate, vibrant, powerful voice…his charisma, charm …. seb feels pain!!!!”

Sebastian Bach May Have Defended Carrie Underwood Because She’s Opening for Guns ‘n Roses

One of the rock fans who commented on the video of Bach wrote, “He only said that about Carrie because his buddy axl,” referring to Guns ‘n Roses frontman Axl Rose. The two rockers have been good friends over the years, and Bach even saved Rose once from a knife-wielding fan at a 2010 concert, per Nashville Scene.

Underwood, who told Howard Stern in May that she’s been a Guns ‘n Roses fan “since birth,” joined the rock band for three concert dates in Canada this month, serving as their unlikely opening act.

On August 5, one fan posted video of her performing Motörhead’s 1980 classic “Ace of Spades.” According to Setlist.fm, her set featured 18 songs that night, including Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” i-Ten’s “Alone,” Miranda Lambert’s “Somethin’ Bad,” The Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses” and Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll.”

Underwood also performed a few of her own rock-tinged hits, like “Crazy Angels” and “Blown Away.” When Guns ‘n Roses took the stage, she joined them for their hits “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Underwood also joined Guns N’ Roses for three dates on their North American 2023 Global Tour earlier in the year and opened for the band on August 26 in Nashville. The country star has posted multiple Instagram photos and videos from that concert.

In one, featuring photos of her and Rose singing together, she wrote, “Still flying high after the incredible show @geodispark here in #Nashville !!! Thanks @gunsnroses for having us out for a few dates! These shows were epic and all the #Gunners were beyond amazing to us! Thanks, Nashville, for SHOWING UP for my favorite band!!! ❤️ #DreamComeTrue #GnR”