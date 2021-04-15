Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially End Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially over.

Thursday, the former American Idol judge and retired Yankees star called off their two-year engagement in a joint statement to TODAY. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former power couple wrote. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

The statement also addressed the couple’s children; Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, both 13, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 16, and 12-year-old Ella (per TODAY). “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to every one who has sent kind words and support.”

So what went wrong? Read on for more details about J-Rod’s breakup.

Breakup Rumors First Circulated Back in March

News of the breakup doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially since Lopez and Rodriguez had shut down similar rumors in March.

Multiple entertainment sites, including Page Six, reported that the famous couple called it quits following Rodriguez’s rumored romantic involvement with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, per another Page Six article. At the time, Lopez and Rodriguez hadn’t yet responded to the rumors, but Page Six noted that Rodriguez, 45, “hinted at the break-up on Instagram” when he posted a photo of himself on a yacht minus Lopez, 51, in March. The actress was reportedly in the Dominican Republic shooting her latest movie, “Shotgun Wedding” per TMZ.

In response, the couple released a joint statement to TMZ calling the reports “inaccurate,” adding, “We are working through some things.” According to TMZ, those “things” had nothing to do with LeCroy or any other third party for that matter.

Fast-forward one month later, and the couple sent out another statement, this time confirming their breakup. A few days before releasing the official statement, Lopez posted photos of herself on Instagram with a ringless finger, further fueling breakup rumors.

Looking Back At Lopez And Rodriguez’s Love Story