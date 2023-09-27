Katy Perry to Play New Character on Hit Show

Katy Perry‘s about to score major brownie points with her two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. The pop star and “American Idol” judge will soon appear on the hugely popular children’s show “Peppa Pig” — an animated TV series that began airing in Great Britain nearly 20 years ago and has become a global phenomenon in recent years, watched in 180 countries and 40 languages, according to CBS News.

Here’s what you need to know:

First Look at Katy Perry’s Character in ‘Peppa Pig’

As “Peppa Pig” celebrates its 20th anniversary, Perry will join the cast as a guest star, Deadline reported on September 27, 2023. During an episode in the three-part “Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special,” set to premiere in spring 2024, Perry will voice a new character, dressmaker Ms. Leopard.

A first-look photo of Perry’s character, seen above with Peppa Pig, was released by Hasbro, which bought the “Peppa Pig” franchise in 2019, when the company acquired Entertainment One for $4 billion, according to MarketWatch. The series airs in the U.S. on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

In a press release, Hasbro said Perry’s character will help “with the preparations for the first-ever wedding seen in ‘Peppa Pig.’ Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow surprise everyone with their wedding announcement and with one day to prepare, everyone rallies around to make it memorable!”

Perry has already voiced her role; Hasbro said all casting and filming was done for the special was done before the before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes began.

In a statement, Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment, said, “We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in ‘Peppa Pig!’ As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard.”

Dumont continued, “Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of ‘Peppa Pig’ and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss.”

Katy Perry’s Among Many Celebrities Who’ve Professed Their Love of Peppa Pig

Perry is not the only celebrity fan of “Peppa Pig.” Lots of famous parents of preschoolers have professed their families’ love for the series, which Hasbro describes as following “Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends.”

In 2022, Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino called the show “the greatest British import of this decade.” HGTV star Erin Napier regularly shares on social media how much she and her daughters love the series. And after music superstar Adele said during an Instagram Live that she wouldn’t collaborate with Peppa, she later apologized during a 2021 interview with CapitalFM.

She said, “Peppa, I regret it, I regret it. I spent three years watching you. I really regret it and anytime you wanna go jumping in muddy puddles and sing muddy puddles, I’m with you babes. I felt terrible the second I said it.”

In May 2023, hip-hop star and “The Voice” coach Chance the Rapper, who has two young daughters, said on the “Late Night With Seth Myers” that he would love to collaborate with “Peppa Pig’ producers.

“They do like my music, (but) they’re more into, like, ‘Peppa Pig’ and their contemporaries,” Chance told Myer of his girls.

When Myers jokingly asked if he’d do a collaboration with Peppa in a desperate attempt to gain his kids’ affection, Chance replied, “Out of my own desperation, I’d do a track with Peppa! Like, Peppa, if you’re listening right now, like I’m trying to work or at least get some autographs for my kids. Shout out to Peppa Pig!”

In March 2022, actress Sienna Miller told another late night show host, Jimmy Fallon, that she “fangirled” over the young actress who plays Pegga Pig, Amelie Bea Smith, who appeared with her in the Netflix series “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

“I’ve never fangirled out on anyone, like it was just, it was really too much,” Miller admitted. “Like, I’d sit there across set with my cup sort of staring at her. And then make her Facetime my daughter relentlessly, and she was such a pro, you know she was, like, nine.”