Erin Napier Celebrates Career Milestone in New Post

HGTV star Erin Napier made a big announcement in February 2023 when she revealed that she would be releasing her third book, “Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home” on October 3.

Her book will include real photos of her and others’ homes as they are lived in, rather than perfectly tidied and staged, along with stories of the rooms pictured.

Now, in an August 25 Instagram post, Napier celebrated a milestone in her writing career with her followers as she shared that she had received her first physical copy of the completed book. The post was a selfie of Napier and one of her employees, Laura, holding the book up with big smiles on their faces.

“Today on my lunch break, Laura came running in the house with the very first real copy of #HeirloomRooms,” Napier captioned her post, going on to explain that Laura is her “right hand girl, executive assistant, editor, collaborator, creative director, and this book is better because of her keen eye that read every word I wrote and helped me select the most poignant and beautiful images on its pages over the last two years. We scream-yelped as I ate my triscuits and we flipped the pages. I can’t believe it’s really done. Coming to bookstores EVERYWHERE October 3!”

Fans Cheer Erin Napier Along With Her New Book

Fans flocked to Napier’s comment section to congratulate her on being one step closer to the “Heirloom Rooms” release date.

“Congratulations!! This is so exciting!!!! So proud of you two.. I can’t wait to read it…” one user wrote.

“Perfect to share the moment… you’re a good human” another fan added.

“Preordered it the other day! Can’t wait!” a third user commented.

“Congratulations. The books looks like it’s going to be beautiful. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🙏 🙏 🙏” a fourth fan wrote.

Napier’s 5-year-old daughter Helen shared her own review for her mother’s book, which Napier added to the blurbs on the back cover of her book and shared in a July 21 Instagram post.

“I like it. I really like the sheets and blankets and stuffies on my bed. I like Halloween at our house when we put decorations up as a family and we were having fun together. I’m eating right now, Mama,” Helen’s quote reads. Many fans were cracking up in the comment section of Napier’s July post reacting to this honest review of Napier’s book.

Erin Napier Shares Excerpt From ‘Heirloom Rooms’

Before receiving her finalized copy of “Heirloom Rooms”, Napier gave fans a taste of what to expect from the book in an August 20 Instagram post, where she shared an excerpt from her book about her family’s guest room along with some of the lived-in photos she filled her book with.

In her “guest room” passage, Napier shared a memory from years ago, before she had her youngest daughter, 2-year-old Mae.

“My baby [Helen] was a girl now, and alone, without a sibling to share her books, her dreams, her snacks,” Napier wrote, “As she slept in her big girl bed, across the landing was a dark and empty room with no life inside, no companion for our daughter as she wrestled with the world and the hardships it would deal her. I did not want a guest room. I wanted a nursery again.”

