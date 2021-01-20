Katy Perry’s Politics: Is She a Democrat or Republican?

Those unfamiliar with Katy Perry’s politics should know that the Roar singer is a Democrat. She has advocated for a number of issues, from gun control to LGBTQ rights, and even spoke in support of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. In July of that year, Perry took to the stage to perform the songs Rise and Roar.

Teen Vogue has described Perry as, “one of today’s most political figures in pop.” They highlight how, in 2017, she sang at the Grammys and projected the Constitution on the stage in honor of Clinton. At the time, she encouraged viewers to register to vote, stating that she “has an open mind and [I have] a voice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Perry’s Parents Were Evangelical Christian Pastors

Interestingly enough, Perry had a very conservative upbringing. Her parents were both evangelical Christian pastors who “prevented her from interacting with the LGBT community until later in life,” according to Teen Vogue.

The singer explained to the outlet, “Education was not the first priority. My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still.”

She explained of her upbringing, “There is some generational racism,” says Katy of her upbringing. “But I came out of the womb asking questions, curious from day one, and I am really grateful for that: My curiosity has led me here. Anything I don’t understand, I will just ask questions about.”

Speaking about the aftermath of the election to Teen Vogue, Perry shared, “I was really disheartened for a while; it just brought up a lot of trauma for me… Misogyny and sexism were in my childhood: I have an issue with suppressive males and not being seen as equal. I felt like a little kid again being faced with a scary, controlling guy. I wouldn’t really stand for it in my work life, because I have had so much of that in my personal life. But it’s an awakening that was necessary because I think we were in a false utopia…we can’t ever get that stagnant again. I am so grateful that young people know the names of senators. I think teenage girls are going to save the world! That age group just seems to be holding people accountable. They have a really strong voice—and a loud one.”

Perry Performs at Biden’s Inauguration

Perry has joined the A-list lineup to perform during Joe Biden’s inauguration celebration. Other performers include John Legend and Demi Lovato, along with Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake.

The broadcast will be called “Celebrating America”, and will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and a unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” in the words of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Earlier on the 20th, Lady Gaga performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the swearing-in ceremony. Jennifer Lopez also delivered a song alongside her partner, Alex Rodrguez, who has endorsed Biden.

