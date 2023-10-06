‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Breaks Silence, Ready for ‘Next Chapter of My Life’

One year after parting ways with his record label following his arrest over bugging an ex-girlfriend’s dorm room, season 17 “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy says he is ready for a fresh start.

Hardy won “American Idol” at age 17 and hit the ground running with a record deal, debut album release, and appearances all over the world, including his dream-come-true debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and an appearance at the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade.

But the Louisiana native’s rise to stardom took a sudden turn following his arrest for installing a recording device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm at Louisiana State University. Hardy has been enrolled in a pretrial diversion program since early 2023, designed to rehabilitate first time offenders as an alternative to jail time.

The time he’s had away from the spotlight seems to have served him well. On October 5, 2023, he appeared on social media after a lengthy absence with a message for his fans, sharing that he has leaned on his faith to get through the hard times, but is “looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Hardy wrote, “I’ve learned to just simply be grateful for anything, good/bad, positive/negative. It shapes you from who you were to how you were to how you are to who you are now.”

Fans React as Laine Hardy Reemerges on Social Media

In Hardy’s message to fans, he shared four photos of himself at various stages of his music career, and revealed that during such a tumultuous time personally and professionally, his faith has grown deeper.

“Gods word became a crutch for me throughout this process & it will stick like glue forever,” he wrote. “He loves & accepts everyone, I’m no different than any of you. He’s a prayer away! All of my praise goes unto him & glory always to Him for my success before, now, and hereafter. (Ephesians 6:10-18) Also Isaiah 28:16”

When an Instagram fan wrote that they hoped his “next chapter includes music,” Hardy replied, “Well of course if that’s his will.”

Others expressed how relieved they were to know he is doing well and moving forward.

“So thankful to read your comment,” one person wrote. “You are an amazing artist and human being. Your fans love you so big. Most importantly god loves you bigger. Your fans are ready and waiting to hear you sing and play that beautiful guitar music Laine Hardy”

Another fan wrote, “Beautifully said. We’ve been waiting for you. Now’s the time. Can’t wait to see what you have to give us. 💜🎸💜🎤💜”

Shae Wilbur, one of the casting producers on “American Idol,” commented “Love you Laine! So proud of you!!!”

Laine Hardy Has Continued to Perform & Appear on ‘American Idol’

Though Hardy’s legal troubles resulted in canceled gigs, delayed music releases and, eventually, losing his record deal, producers at “American Idol” have continued to support him.

Hardy appeared on “American Idol” during the season 20 reunion show in May 2022, singing a duet with his friend and Top 5 contestant Laci Kaye Booth. Their performance had already been recorded when news broke that he’d been arrested and released without bail, so “Idol” producers made the decision to still air the segment, which irritated some viewers.

In March 2023, the two appeared on the show again. Producers filmed them visiting judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie when they were in Nashville for auditions the previous fall.

Standing in the spot where contestants audition, Perry said to Hardy, “All you had to do is come stand in this little oval and your whole dang life has changed, right?”

“Completely,” Hardy replied.

Hardy has been participating in a court-ordered, pretrial diversion program since early 2023, according to The Advocate, which reported in April that he was three months into a program that was expected to take at least six months to complete. If he completed the conditions set, formal charges against him would be dropped, District Attorney Hillar Moore told the paper. The wiretapping charges he was facing carried a two- to 10-year sentence if convicted.

Moore said the pretrial intervention helps non-violent offenders make better decisions in the future, and that requirements often include community service and “targeted behavior management courses.”

Though Hardy’s website is now defunct and he hasn’t promoted any headlining performances in months, he has continued to perform across the country, including a July 4th gig in Salt Lake City, Utah. On September 12, members of the Laine Train Fan Club threw Hardy a 23rd birthday party at Sheri’s Daiquiris in Livingston, Louisiana. On October 7, he’s scheduled to play at the Bikers on the Bayou music festival in nearby Franklin.