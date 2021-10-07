Why Ryan Seacrest’s Team Gave Him an Intervention

Many fans of Ryan Seacrest were concerned when the talk show host missed seven episodes of “Live With Kelly & Ryan” in September.

Although it turns out Seacrest was spending some time relaxing in Napa ahead of beginning work on season 20 of “American Idol,” fans aren’t the only ones worried about Seacrest. According to Us Weekly, an insider close to Seacrest said, “His team was so concerned they staged an intervention. Ryan’s in bad (shape).”

What was his team concerned about? Seacrest’s insanely busy schedule. But another source told Us Weekly that Seacrest has it all under control. “He recognizes he needs to find windows of time to rest during these busy windows of work,” the source said.

Fans Have Worried About Seacrest in the Past

In May 2020, many fans worried that they witnessed Seacrest having a stroke on live television during “American Idol.” One of Seacrest’s eyes appeared droopy and he slurred some of his words. He was then absent from “Live With Kelly & Ryan” the next morning.

A rep for Seacrest spoke to PEOPLE about the incident. “Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the rep said. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

The rep added that Seacrest had been “juggling three to four on-air jobs ” and was taking “a well-deserved day off.”

Seacrest also addressed the incident when he was back on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” the following day. He thanked Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos for filling in for him and added that he appreciated “the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax.”

Seacrest Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

With a new season of “American Idol” underway, Seacrest isn’t showing any signs of stepping back from any of his responsibilities. In September, he re-upped his contract with iHeartMedia which now extends to the end of 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest’s responsibilities to the company include working closely with the CEO and president and hosting and producing the morning show for 102.7 KIIS-FM as well as “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” and “Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest.”

In a statement, Seacrest said, “Continuing my relationship with iHeartMedia was a no-brainer. Thirty years speed by when you love what you do. I get to live out my dream every day by interacting with our listeners and hearing their stories.”

Seacrest will also host the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Will Have Its First Spanish Countdown

This year, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will have a Spanish language countdown for the first time ever.

The countdown will take place in Puerto Rico. This year marks Seacrest’s seventeenth time hosting the show, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

When Does ‘American Idol’ Return?

Filming for season 20 of “American Idol” has already begun in Austin, Texas. New episodes of the show won’t air until spring 2022, according to Deadline.

“The official kick off to our historic 20th season! So glad to be back with this team #AmericanIdol,” Seacrest captioned an Instagram photo of him with the show’s judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

