Taylor Hicks Talks Reuniting with Kelly Clarkson & Ryan Seacrest

The fifth champion of “American Idol,” Taylor Hicks, enjoyed reuniting with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Clarkson — two other “Idol” stars — on an episode of the latter’s talk show.

Hicks appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in early May to perform “Porch Swing,” the first single he had released in 14 years. It was an exciting sight for longtime “American Idol” fans as they watched Clarkson, who won the singing competition show’s first season in 2002, interact with the 2006 victor. And to make it even more of a trip down memory lane, Seacrest — the reality show’s longtime host — also appeared in the episode.

The three had a fun moment together at the start of Seacrest’s interview and it can be watched below via the embedded YouTube player:

In an interview published on July 10, Hicks spoke with WTOP News about his time reconnecting with Clarkson and Seacrest. He boasted about his and Clarkson’s friendship while congratulating Seacrest on his new “Wheel of Fortune” hosting gig.

“Kelly’s been such a sweet person and a big fan over the years, so that was a surreal moment; to be able to go on her show and release that was a blessing,” Hicks said. “Ryan Seacrest was on that show too, so it was kind of like a little bit of an ‘Idol’ reunion.

“Kudos to him for getting that ‘Wheel of Fortune’ gig, by the way,” Hicks continued. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Ryan tapes four or five ‘Wheel of Fortune’ shows in a day. He’s just that kind of a machine.”

Hicks released another new single on June 16 called “Teach Me To Dance,” which is a part of his upcoming album “Porch Swing.” According to WTOP News, the album will drop “in the coming months.”

Pat Sajak’s Spot as the Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Was Filled By Ryan Seacrest a Few Weeks Later

On June 12, Pat Sajak announced he was retiring from hosting the syndicated game show “Wheel of Fortune,” a role he’s filled since 1981. Sajak will still head season 41, which is slated to begin airing in September.

And on June 27, it was announced through the show’s official Instagram account that Seacrest would be taking the reigns in 2024.

Vanna White, who has worked alongside Sajak for 40 years, hopes to stick around on the show and is currently renegotiating her contract with Sony Pictures Television, sources told People.

Ryan Seacrest Reacted to Replacing Pat Sajak

Seacrest shared a statement about his new job via Instagram the day the news broke.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest wrote. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”