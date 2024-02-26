Man Who Injured ‘American Idol’ Mentor at Concert May Get Charges Dropped

The man who injured pop star and recent “American Idol” mentor Bebe Rexha by hurling a cell phone at her face could get the charges against him dropped if he completes 40 days of community service, according to Rolling Stone.

In June 2023, Nicholas Malvagna was arrested after he threw his phone at Rexha during her concert at Pier 17 in New York City. The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer, who was a mentor on season 20 of “Idol” and has performed on the show multiple times, was rushed offstage and to a nearby hospital, where she required stitches just above her badly bruised eye, WNBC reported.

At a hearing on February 9, 2024, Malvagna accepted a deal to have his charges dismissed if he completes 40 days of community service and does not violate an order of protection for six months, per Rolling Stone.

Here’s what you need to know:

Man Who Injured Bebe Rexha With Phone Said He Was Trying a ‘TikTok Trend’ to Be ‘Funny’

The morning after Rexha was injured onstage, she posted updates on social media with photos of her bruised and bandaged eye. Malvanga admitted to the offense, but told Manhattan prosecutors at his arraignment that he wasn’t trying to hurt Rexha, according to the New York Post.

According to the criminal complaint filed in June, per People, Malvanga told police, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

A prosecutor told the NY Post that Malvagna also told the arresting officers, “It’s a TikTok trend where you throw your phone onto the stage, and a celebrity passes it and takes a selfie.”

Malvagna’s lawyer, Todd Spodek, said in a statement at the time, “As a fan, Mr. Malvagna’s sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa.”

Video of the incident captured by concertgoers showed Rexha falling to her knees onstage after the phone hit her directly in the face as she was singing.

Following his arrest, Malvagna was freed without bail, but two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment, according to People.

Bebe Rexha Has Not Commented on the Latest Developments in the Case

According to Rolling Stone, Malvagna’s lawyer told the court that his client has participated in community service since the incident and that the Manhattan District attorney had offered to “move for an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.”

“Mr. Malvagna has voluntarily agreed to complete private community service,” Spodek said in court, “and in return all of the criminal charges against him will be dismissed and sealed.

If Malvagna completes all 40 days of community service, the charges against him will be dropped, Rolling Stone said.

Spodek told the outlet, “This resolution, reached after extensive negotiations, allows Mr. Malvagna to contribute to the community while ensuring the dismissal and sealing of the criminal charges.”

Malvagna’s next court date is June 20. Rexha and her reps have not commented on the potential of Malvagna’s charges being dropped.