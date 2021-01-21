What Ryan Seacrest Has to Say About a New Kardashian Show

Ryan Seacrest is teasing a lot in the world of the Kardashians, and we’re all for it.

Last month, according to People, news surfaced that Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris had signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” for Hulu. This news came to light after it was announced that the Kardashian family would be ending their E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after 20 seasons on-air.

Speaking to People, Seacrest recently dished, “I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that’s what they got for 20 seasons.”

He continued, “So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas. My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently. I’m sure it will definitely pique people’s interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do.”

The Hulu Deal

News that the Kardashians had signed a multi-year global content deal with Hulu came in December.

According to Vulture, the deal was announced at Disney’s Investor Day.

Kim later told People, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.” The statement added, “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Khloe also chimed in last October, telling People, “It’s really bittersweet… We’ve been on for 20 seasons. We’ve had so many spinoffs and we absolutely love, love, love the show.”

She added, “I mean, we were not even supposed to be on TV… Another show fell through, so we were filler for the network and we were told actually, ‘Don’t get too comfortable. You’re just filler.'”

In January, the family finished their last day of filming on the series.

Kim posted about the day on Instagram, photographing different people who have been involved in the series along the way.

KUWTK first premiered in 2006, and as many Kardashian fans know, Seacrest co-created the show.

When she spoke to People, Kim was asked about what her life would look like without KUWTK. She responded, “I would think we would still have our stores to a degree, maybe our own clothing line within this store, something to do with fashion, but on a small scale… Not something I would think global at all.”

On the subject of fitness, she told the outlet, “I do think the passion that I have for fitness and wellness is something that was embedded in me. I just had to have the time to grow up, to find it.”

