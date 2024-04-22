‘American Idol’ Top 12 Live Results: Season 22 Rocks On

Season 22 of “American Idol” rocks on with a live show dedicated to the heart of rock ‘n roll — and the elimination of two more contestants from the Top 14. With viewers voting live during the two-hour show on April 21, 2024, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the Top 12 results at the end of the episode. Heavy will report the results live throughout the night.

There will be no original songs from the contestants tonight. Rather, they’ll each be challenged to sing a song made famous by an artist who’s been inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame. That could mean someone will dare to perform a Lionel Richie tune in front of him, given that the “Idol” judge was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. Legendary KISS singer and guitarist Gene Simmons will mentor the contestants before their performances.

In addition, the 2024 Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced live on “Idol” for the first time. According to Axios, contenders for this year’s honors include Mariah Carey, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Lenny Kravitz, and Dave Matthews Band.

Spoiler Alert: Heavy is reporting minute-by-minute details and results below, so do not read further if you don’t want to know what happens.

‘American Idol’ Top 12 Results: First Hour

The show started with a cold open featuring Luke Bryan performing Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp’s “Small Town.” Seacrest then introduced all three judges, who walked out on stage to raucous applause and took their seats at the judges’ table. Seacrest also introduced Simmons, sitting to the side of the stage in a throne — of course.

First up to sing, Seacrest then announced, was 15-year-old country singer Triston Harper. In a video of his session with Simmons, he said he wanted to sing an Elvis — “Heartbreak Hotel” — tune and decided to do it without his guitar or cowboy hat. Simmons encouraged him to move, and Harper did — impressing the judges with hip gyrations a la Elvis.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Perry joked, “Oh my god, I just thought you were like a good Christian boy!” Bryan said his performance was “tremendous” and that “there is no way American cannot fall in love with that performance.” Richie agreed, saying he loved seeing Harper move a bit.

Next up, Julia Gagnon emotionally told Simmons that she chose to sing Whitney Houston’s “Run to You” because, growing up, she said, “I didn’t see many people who looked like me, like kind of glammed up and singing about love. And I wasn’t sure if I would ever have something like that.” She said that meeting her fiancé Nate proved to her it was possible. Gagnon appeared “glammed up” and Simmons told her that as long as she believes in herself, there’s nothing she can’t do.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: The judges gave Gagnon a standing ovation, as did Simmons. Bryan said, “Talk about the butterfly leaving the cocoon!” He said watching her transform throughout the show has been inspiring and that her performance was amazing. Richie said she commanded the stage, telling her that it was “beautiful.” Perry agreed, saying that confidence is a “mental decision and you decided tonight to switch that on.” Seacrest surprised Gagnon by showing her fiancé on FaceTime, which made the singer cry.

Before taking going to a commercial break, Seacrest said they “wanted to honor a dear member of the ‘Idol’ family, who we sadly lost this week.” A large image of alum Mandisa, who was found dead in her home on April 18, appeared behind him. He said they plan to celebrate her next week with a “very special musical tribute.”

Keep checking back or fresh your browser to get live details and results, updated by Heavy throughout the night.