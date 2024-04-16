‘American Idol’ Live Results: Top 14 of Season 22

Less than 24 hours after viewers’ votes sent home four “American Idol” season 22 contestants, with results that shocked many fans as the Top 20 was revealed, six more talented singers will be sent home on a new two-hour episode — the first live show of the season — airing on April 15, 2024.

After host Ryan Seacrest unveils the Top 10 based on America’s votes, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will decide which four in the bottom 10 they want to save, creating a Top 14.

Below, Heavy will continually provide up-to-the-minute updates throughout the night.

Spoiler Alert: If you do not want to know the results of the Top 14 reveal, please note that the rest of this article reveals live “American Idol” results.

‘American Idol’ Viewers’ Top 10 Results

In the first live show of season 22, given that the Top 20 results were prerecorded days earlier, Seacrest kicked off the action by introducing Perry, Bryan and Richie, who were already seated at the judges’ table.

Right off the bat, Seacrest brought gospel singer and worship leader Quintavious Johnson to the stage and revealed he did not receive enough viewer votes to make it through. So the singer had to perform on the spot, choosing Mariah Carey’s “Make It Happen.”

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Bryan acknowledged it was hard for Johnson to hear “no” right away, but that he thought it was his best performance thus far.

Next up, Seacrest asked 25-year-old McKenna Breinholt to come onstage. He said, “America has put you in the Top 14.” Despite being safe, she still had to perform, as all the contestants will. She sang “Tumbleweed” by Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl, which was the duo that her late birth mother was part of. Breinholt met her birth family in-person for the first time during her “Idol” audition. Because Breinholt is safe, the judges didn’t provide feedback on her performance, but did give her a standing ovation.

The next contestant Seacrest brought out from backstage was Australian-born Jordan Anthony. He revealed that viewers did not vote him into the Top 14, so he immediately performed “Attention” by Charlie Puth.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Perry said she was “so surprised” because while he had a couple of small flaws the night before, she could feel that he just had his best performance yet.

Next up, Jack Blocker was brought forward. Seacrest said, “Smile big — you have made it into the Top 14!” Blocker did, indeed, smile big — and then performed Post Malone’s “Feeling Whitney” on the acoustic guitar. Afterwards, Block said he was “totally not expecting” to advance.

Seacrest then called up mortician Kennedy Reid, who learned that the viewers’ votes had not moved her forward in the competition. The previous night, she had bravely appeared without a wig for the first time after facing harsh online bullying. She, again, wore a short bob and launched into a raucous performance of “Something Bad” by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Richie said, “That is the way to deal with no! When America said no, you said, ‘I don’t think so’!” He said that her attitude and personality showed “all the confidence in the world.”

After a commercial break, Seacrest asked 17-year-old Mississippian Jennifer Jeffries to come forward. Seacrest said her previous performance had not been “quite enough” to make the Top 14. Singing for one of the judges’ spots, she performed Kodaline’s “All I Want.” This was one of two songs she had debated over singing when Jelly Roll served as her mentor on the show. At the time, she chose to sing “Bruises” instead.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Seacrest said that as soon as she sings, it’s clear that it’s her distinct voice. Bryan said her not making it through was a “shocker” and that the falsetto she showcased tonight was a “new trick” they didn’t know she had.

Next up, Brookly, New Yorker Ajii was brought to the stage. “After the nationwide vote,” Seacrest told him, “unfortunately you’re not in the top 14.” The crowd was clearly stunned and started chanting his name as he stepped up to the mic. Hoping to earn one of the last four spots from the judges, he sang The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Perry pointed out that the audience was “booing America’s vote!” She said that picking this song was very smart because it showed off another part of his vocals, and gave them exactly what they need to know he can survive in this competition.

More to come — keep checking back or refreshing your browser for updates throughout the night!