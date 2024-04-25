Big Breakup: Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Split

After three years together, it’s over for “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige, a model and entrepreneur, according to People.

Their breakup — first reported by People on April 24, 2024 — took many by surprise given that both Seacrest, 49, and Paige, 26, still have a handful of photos together in their social media feeds, with the latest one posted on April 4.

Though the couple did not have any kids together, they did recently adopt a new dog. Both Seacrest and Paige featured Olio in separate social media posts just before their breakup went public and fans are now worried about what will happen to the yellow lab.

Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Quietly Supported Each Others’ Endeavors

“After three beautiful years together,” a source exclusively told People on April 24, “Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

The outlet said that a rep for Seacrest confirmed the news.

In June 2021, Us Weekly first reported that the two were officially dating, a month after the Daily Mail noted that Paige had posted photos of herself tanning at the backyard pool of Seacrest’s $85 million estate. The two were also seen in the Hamptons over that Memorial Day weekend, Daily Mail reported.

In December 2021, he told the Wall Street Journal that though his mom had given up on him ever having kids, he was starting to realize he wanted to start a family.

“I do want to have kids,” he told the paper. “But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that.”

Seacrest and Paige didn’t make many public appearances together, but did occasionally feature each other on their social media accounts. Most recently, they both shared a selfie of themselves on April 4, celebrating the launch of Paige’s card game for wine lovers, called Sippin’ On Something.

Paige was supportive of his endeavors, too. She was with Seacrest, sitting with his family, on his final day of co-hosting “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in May 2023. Weeks later, when he revealed he’d agreed to become the next host of “Wheel of Fortune,” she commented that it was “iconic.” On December 31, as he hosted his annual countdown special on ABC, Paige posted updates from the sidelines in her Instagram Stories.

Before dating Paige, Seacrest was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Shayna Taylor, per Us Weekly. He also dated “Dancing With the Stars” pro Julianne Hough from 2011 to 2013, per E! News.

There’s No Word Yet on What Will Happen to Seacrest & Paige’s New Dog

The biggest issue for the former couple may be deciding what happens to the dog they adopted in the new year. On February 1, Seacrest posted Instagram photos of a new pup, introducing fans to Olio, a yellow lab who quickly became close with his black lab, Georgia. Around the same time, Aubrey also posted photos with Olio, calling him “my child and cuddle buddy.”

Days before their breakup went public, both Seacrest and Paige posted videos starring Olio. Seacrest shared footage of Olio tackling and licking him backstage at “Idol” on April 22.

The next day, Paige posted a video of herself dancing and breathing deep in what looked to be an empty apartment with a panoramic view of Los Angeles. She included a clip of herself petting and kissing Olio in the space.

Paige captioned the video, “Rebirth 🦋✨💕”

Multiple fans expressed concern about which parent would get custody of Olio. On Seacrest’s post, one fan wrote, “Awhhh who’s getting custody of Olio. That’s the hardest part of a breakup 🐶 ❤️”

On Paige’s post, someone asked, “Are you saying goodbye to Olio or is he staying with you?? 🐶 ❤️

Another curious follower wrote, “I hope you get to keep the puppy. Stay strong”

After the media caught wind of Seacrest and Paige’s breakup, she posted a photo of herself on April 24 sipping wine in a bikini while wading waist-deep in a pool.

Paige wrote, “S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋 happy #winewednesday”