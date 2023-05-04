WATCH: Adam Lambert’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

Adam Lambert has been in the spotlight ever since appearing on the eighth season of “American Idol.” He reemerged on the scene recently after coming on the April 30 episode as a mentor to the Top 12.

Lambert helped guide the contestants through the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame theme night. The fans took to social media to voice their appreciation for the honesty he brought as a mentor, even garnering praise from the judges during the episode.

Adam Lambert Takes on a Queen Song for his Audition

A 26-year-old at the time of his big break on the show, Lambert stepped up before the judges to sing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” At the time, the judges table consisted of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Kara DioGuardi.

The Hollywood native shared his backstory, particularly his background in musical theater, “My parents put me there because I was hyper active and I made a lot of noise and I had way too much energy.”

Play

ADAM LAMBERT | AUDICIÓN | AMERICAN IDOL Así arrancaba la carrera del cantante, actor y modelo estadounidense, Adam Lambert hoy devenido en la voz temporal de la mítica agrupación Queen y con nuevo disco "The original High" bajo el brazo. 2015-07-21T20:42:27Z

He said that music became his outlet as a result. Lambert added before stepping through the door that this was “a big chance” for him in his career at the time.

Adam Lambert Won Over All the Judges in his Audition

Following his performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Abdul was the first one to comment, “I think you’re a really good singer.” She said he was one of the more “diverse” performers that they had in the auditions.

Cowell jumped in next but was less enthused. While he agreed he was a good singer, he felt that he was “theatrical.” Jackson and DioGuardi interrupted him to ask whether the point of the audition is to find the best vocalists or not.

“You are a good singer,” Jackson said. “I think it’s time, currently, for someone like you.” Jackson began the vote by giving him a yes, “I like this guy.”

Despite voicing a slight concern, Cowell was the second yes which was followed by approval from DioGuardi and Abdul to give Lambert his ticket to the next round. Abdul said before he left that he is “brilliant.”

That Audition Helped Land Him With Queen

Being that Lambert advanced all the way to the end where he finished as runner-up to Kris Allen, he had the opportunity to be paired with a major name in the industry. He sang with KISS during the finale but later teamed up alongside Allen as the Top 2 joined Queen for “We Are The Champions.”

Lambert credits that moment for landing him the frontman role on tour with Queen. It’s a position he first began in 2012 when he joined them on tour and remains today.

There’s an Unaired Audition Song That Lambert Did

Everyone who watched Idol saw Lambert step in, belt out “Bohemian Rhapsody, and move on through the competition. It was shown after the competition that he had actually sang another song first before being asked to do a second one.

Play

Adam Lambert's Audition – Rock With You Adam Lambert's Audition. Learn how to download youtube videos easyebookstore.com/blog/ 2010-12-03T11:24:00Z

He began with Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” He sensed they wanted something more so he went into what was eventually shown on air.

Lambert said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he recalls them looking at him and squinting, not saying anything.

“That was not a good sign,” he said. “I’d been doing theater for ages. I knew my way around an audition. So I gave them something else. That something else was Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ I read the room. The rest is history.”