How to Watch Adam Lambert & Queen’s Documentary ‘The Show Must Go On’ Online

Last night, Adam Lambert and Queen were getting fans ready for the airing of their documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story, which airs tonight. Lambert, who is a previous American Idol star, stepped in to mentor each of the remaining contestants on Idol and each of them performed a Queen’s song live. Tonight, the documentary special airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. For those who want to watch the show as it airs but do not have a cable subscription or login info, there are still viewing options.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the special live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch the documentary airing live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

In Lambert and Queen’s documentary, Lambert’s mother, Leila, talked about how she knew there was something different about her son when he was a child. According to Billboard, Leila said, “When Adam was younger, he didn’t quite fit in. He would do a lot of acting out of fantasy things, and he would ask me to film him and take pictures while he was dancing or singing. We thought, ‘There’s got to be another outlet.’” Lambert’s parents ended up putting him in a children’s theater group and that’s where he found his love for performing.

The official synopsis of the Queen and Adam Lambert documentary describes the special as this, “With rare concert footage and exclusive, revealing portraits of the band members offstage, “The Show Must Go On” chronicles Queen and Lambert’s incredible journey since they first shared the stage together on American Idol in 2009. From his humble beginnings and meteoric rise on reality TV to now standing center stage as lead singer of Queen + Adam Lambert, the documentary features brand-new interviews with Lambert, his parents Leila and Eber, and Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as Golden Globe and Oscar winner for Best Actor Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.”

Freddie Mercury was the original lead singer of Queen, for those who are unfamiliar, and his story with the band was shown in the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, which has relaunched the band into a new era. Lambert, who is the current lead singer of the band, had a cameo in the movie.

This coming summer, in July and August 2019, Queen and Lambert will be performing on their U.S. Rhapsody tour.