Exclusive: Wé Ani Reflects on Her ‘Wild Ride’ to Top 5 on ‘American Idol’

From the moment she first broke out into song at “American Idol” audition, Wé Ani instantly became one of the more recognizable singers on season 21. Her take on Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” during the March 5 episode earned her praise from all three judges with a “yes” from Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The latter said she was “amazing” after giving her a standing ovation.

Since then, Ani has navigated her way all the way into the Top 5. She joins Zachariah Smith, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, and Colin Stough. Speaking with Heavy.com, Ani said the weight of this moment still hasn’t sunk in, “I keep looking around like a ton of us are missing, but only five of us are left.”

Wé Ani Has Become ‘Resilient’ on ‘American Idol’

WOW! Wé Ani's Speaking Voice And Singing Voice Sound Like Two Different People – American Idol 2023

When the Top 5 takes the stage on May 14 for Disney Night, which will see Perry and Richie return to their judges seats after attending the coronation of King Charles III, Ani will step out with her 12th performance of the season.

“There’s a point in the competition where it can feel like you’re at your limit,” Ani said in the interview with Heavy. “For me, pushing through those limits is what really showed me how strong I am.”

She credits her family, friends, and community for the support through the process.

“These rounds are not easy and not for the meek-hearted, but they push you to improve,” she said. “Who I was at audition day to who I am now is much more resilient, I think. I’ve grown to trust myself more during this entire journey. That’s something I’ll take with me forever.”

Ani added that her peers on the show have even become part of her support system as they’ve gone through each round together.

“The support we have for each other is just like family too,” Ani said. “It’s a wild ride.”

Winning ‘Idol’ Would Mean ‘The World’ to Wé Ani

Wé Ani: "Something's Got A Hold On Me" – American Idol 2023 Top 10

With only four other singers remaining, Ani is one more performance and live vote away from a spot in the May 21 finale night.

“Honestly, it would mean the world for me to win because it’s not just about me,” Ani said in the interview.

She pointed out the sacrifices her family has made to help reach this point in not only the show but in her life. Ani said they “made me who I am.” The 23-year-old, who said her favorite performance to date is “Something’s Got A Hold On Me” on the April 30 episode, added that she wants to ensure she gives everything she has each time she goes out on stage.

“Making it to the finale alone could also change my life,” Ani said. “I just know at the end of it all, I want to have given my everything.”

Ani will return with her Disney Night performance when ‘American Idol’ has the Top 5 compete for spots in the Top 3 on May 14. There will then be an episode looking back on the finalists’ respective journeys on May 15 ahead of the season 21 finale on May 21.