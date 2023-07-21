When Ryan Seacrest Will Start Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’

In what’s potentially the biggest game show news of 2023, Pat Sajak is retiring from hosting “Wheel of Fortune” and “American Idol” frontman Ryan Seacrest is replacing him.

And although an official start date has yet to be announced, the “Wheel of Fortune” Instagram page announced on June 27 that Seacrest would begin spinning the wheel in 2024. When Sajak initially announced his resignation via Twitter on June 12, he confirmed that he was sticking around for his 41st season.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak tweeted. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

A season of the syndicated game show typically premieres in September and runs until the beginning of June. So, fans still have a lot of time with Sajak.

And as for Seacrest, if “Wheel of Fortune” follows its typical flow, he’ll premiere on television as the host beginning in September 2024 for season 42.

Ryan Seacrest Shared a Lengthy Statement About His New Job

Seacrest also took to Instagram on June 27 to share his thoughts on taking over the legendary game show host’s position. And he also expressed his excitement to work alongside Vanna White — Sajak’s co-host of more than 40 years.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest’s statement reads. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Sajak reacted to the news a day later. “I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024,” Sajak tweeted. Sajak has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981 and he’s 76 years old, meaning he’s been the face of the game show since his mid-30s.

Seacrest Is Still Hosting ‘American Idol’ After More Than 2 Decades

Although Sajak has Seacrest beat by around 20 years, the latter knows what it’s like to hold a hosting post for decades. Seacrest signed onto “American Idol” when it premiered in 2002. Fast forward 21 years and the 48-year-old personality hasn’t missed a season yet.

“American Idol” wrapped its 21st iteration on May 21, and Seacrest should be there to help guide the show along when it drops next year. Seacrest confirmed in the comment section of his statement’s Instagram post that he’d stick around “Idol.”