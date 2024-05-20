What’s Next for ‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter & Runner-Up Will Moseley

After a three-hour live finale on May 19, 2024, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest revealed the season 22 winner — 21-year-old Abi Carter of Indio, California. Earlier in the evening, initial voting resulted in 25-year-old Jack Blocker of Dallas getting eliminated from the competition, leaving Carter and 23-year-old Will Moseley of Hazlehurst, Georgia, as the final two.

So what happens next for the winner and runner-up? A whirlwind of media appearances and plotting out their musical careers, beginning with a trip to New York City.

Abi Carter & Will Moseley Will Make National Media Appearances This Week

The days ahead will be a whirlwind of travel and press appearances for Carter and Moseley. Both are scheduled to appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on May 21. Later that morning, Carter will perform on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” per TV Lineups. Moseley is scheduled to perform on the show three days later, on May 24, which will likely be pre-recorded from their visit earlier in the week.

As winner of “American Idol,” Carter will receive a sizeable cash prize and a record deal with 19 Entertainment, the show’s record label partner. Though ABC executives remain tight-lipped about exact details, Newsweek reported in 2021 that winner receives $125,000 upon signing their record contract. Once they complete an album, they get another $125,000, the outlet said.

In addition to “Idol” winners, 19 Entertainment has been known to sign other talent from the show, so it’s possible Moseley will get a deal, too. Though 2023 runner-up Megan Danielle did not get a deal with the label, third place contestant Colin Stough did and has been touring the U.S. for months to support his first EP, “Promiseland,” which was released in October 2023. The label also signed top 8 finalist Haven Madison, who released her debut five-song EP, “Turn Off All The Lights,” on April 26.

Abi Carter & Will Moseley Share Reflections on Their ‘Idol’ Journeys

Carter and Moseley posted on social media shortly after the finale ended to express immense gratitude for their journeys on “American Idol.”

Posting a photo from the finale, Carter wrote, “HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE!??!?!?!? I couldn’t have imagined winning #americanidol when I started this whole journey. We haven’t had a girl winner in over 4 years and to be the first after so many seasons is the greatest honor.”

“I’m just a girl from Indio,” she continued, “who used to sing on street corners, and now I’ve had the pleasure and privilege to work with some of the most talented people in the industry and be heard by millions of people. This is my dream and I know it’s just the beginning. I love you all so much. #idol”

Southern rocker Moseley, meanwhile, posted three photos of himself performing on the finale and wrote, “Feeling incredibly blessed to have been apart of this amazing journey. Finishing this journey on a high note and this is just the beginning! Get ready America, because this is just the launch pad of my music career. Here comes Will #idol”

Once Carter and Moseley have a chance to catch their breath, they’ll get to take a vacation courtesy of ABC. During the finale, Seacrest surprised them both with Disney cruises for them and several family members.