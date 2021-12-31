Are Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus Dating?

On December 31, 2021, singer Miley Cyrus and “SNL” star Pete Davidson will co-host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC. As the two celebrities have an easy rapport with each other, some viewers may be curious whether they are dating. Here is what you need to know:

Pete Davidson Is Currently Romantically Linked To Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson, 28, has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, 41, since October 2021, as reported by People magazine. In December 2021, the publication reported that a source claimed “Kim is so into him.”

“[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other. They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him,” asserted the insider.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus appears to be single. The singer split up with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in 2019. While speaking to Joe Rogan during a September 2020 appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the singer discussed her divorce. She explained that she was upset about how the public perceived her following her breakup with the “Hunger Games” actor.

Cyrus’s most recent public relationship was with Cody Simpson, which ended in 2020. During a May 2021 interview on 60 Minutes Australia, the Australian pop singer spoke about his relationship with the former Disney Channel star. He explained that he “had known her for a long time” before embarking on a romantic relationship.

“We went from kind of being good friends to and just having a lot of the same friends to, you know, being together for a while. You know, everything ended fairly amicably and it was just one of those phases that you go through and you learn a lot from it,” said the singer.

Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Once Had Matching Tattoos

While promoting their New Year’s Eve special, Cyrus and Davidson appeared on a December 2021 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Cyrus shared that she became acquainted with the “King of Staten Island” star during her times hosting and performing as a musical guest on “SNL.” The singer referenced that during a November 2017 episode of the variety show, she appeared in a pre-recorded sketch where she and Davidson “were dressed like babies.”

“We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping… One of the many brilliant ideas I bring to the ‘SNL’ table,” quipped Davidson.

Cyrus explained that during the sketch her character says the phrase “we babies.”

“For some reason we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo!'” recalled the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

Davidson agreed and the pair ended up getting matching tattoos that read “we babies.” However, the comedian, who is in the process of getting his tattoos removed, no longer has the body ink.

During the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” interview, Cyrus and Davidson also shared that they had spent time together at a club.

“I took Pete — I think it was your first time going to a gay club. Everyone loves him there,” shared the singer.

Davidson confirmed that he enjoyed his time at the club.

“I loved it. I felt like the coolest guy ever,” asserted the comedian.

