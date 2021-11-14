SNL Rittenhouse Video: He’s Compared to Brett Kavanaugh

The SNL Rittenhouse skit from November 13, 2021, on Weekend Update is getting attention. The Weekend Update anchor mocked Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony, in which he started crying on the witness stand, referring to a law school for “white tears,” and comparing Rittenhouse to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

You can watch the video later in this article.

Kyle Rittenhouse is the 18-year-old man who is on trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz. He is claiming self-defense; the shootings occurred after nights of riots, protests, and arson fires following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The officer who shot Blake was later cleared by the DA.

The trial has drawn national attention, and generated scores of memes, so it’s not surprising that Saturday Night Live decided to use it as fodder for a skit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weekend Update Compared Kyle Rittenhouse to Brett Kavanaugh





Play



Weekend Update: Steve Bannon Indicted – SNL Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Texas judge repealing the state’s mask mandate. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: pck.tv/3uQxh4q Subscribe to SNL: goo.gl/tUsXwM Stream Current Full Episodes: nbc.com/saturday-night-live WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS Google Play – bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay iTunes – bit.ly/SNLiTunes SNL ON SOCIAL SNL Instagram: instagram.com/nbcsnl… 2021-11-14T06:05:58Z

The Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che started by mocking Steve Bannon and Taylor Swift.

“Never break up with Taylor Swift or she will sing about you for 10 minutes on national television. At least return the scarf,” Jost joked.

Bannon was seen “shooting out of a sewer pipe,” he continued.

Then they turned to Rittenhouse, using a photo of the defendant crying on the witness stand.

“Legal experts are saying that Kyle Rittenhouse crying on the stand as he described how he shot his victims will help him with the jury,” said Che. “Man, is there a white tears law school that I don’t know about? I notice that because every time you all get in trouble, you start crying and everything just works out for you whether you’re trying to beat a murder charge or trying to be a supreme court justice.”

Here is the moment Rittenhouse broke down in tears.





Play



Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down in tears while testifying As Rittenhouse was about to describe the fatal moment he shot a protester, he broke down in tears. 2021-11-10T16:44:35Z

They then showed a picture of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from the nomination hearings. Here’s video of that.





Play



Kavanaugh angry, chokes up during testimony (27 Sep 2018) Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sounded angry and choked up before the Senate Judiciary Committee as he fought back against allegations of sexual assault. He called the allegations "a calculated and orchestrated poltical hit." (Sept. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: smarturl.it/AssociatedPress Website: apnews.com Twitter: twitter.com/AP Facebook: facebook.com/APNews Google+: plus.google.com/115892241801867723374 Instagram: instagram.com/APNews/… 2018-09-27T20:30:56Z

Kavanaugh was upset because he said he was being falsely accused of gang rape and other offenses against women.

People Were Divided in Reactions to the SNL Rittenhouse Skit

20 years from now, Kyle Rittenhouse will be hosting SNL. — Andrew (@Andoeriz) November 14, 2021

Rittenhouse’s supporters criticized SNL on Twitter. “20 years from now, Kyle Rittenhouse will be hosting SNL,” wrote one.

“Maybe the innocent Kyle Rittenhouse can host snl,” wrote another.

But his opponents liked the skit. “Every time I see murderer Kyle Rittenhouse cry, it makes me so angry and disgusted #SNL,” wrote one woman.

Other Rittenhouse critics have made the Brett Kavanaugh analogy. Rittenhouse broke down on the witness stand as he was asked to recount what happened when he shot Rosenbaum, the first man to die. Video, witness testimony, and Rittenhouse himself say that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse, who was running away, into the corner of a car lot. Rittenhouse then turned and shot Rosenbaum in very close proximity. A medical examiner expert previously testified that Rosenbaum was no farther away than four feet when Rittenhouse shot him. Rittenhouse then ran down the street and fell; Anthony Huber rushed him and hit him with a skateboard and, video and witness testimony indicated, tried to grab Rittenhouse’s gun. Rittenhouse shot and killed him. He then shot Gaige Grosskreutz, who testified he was advancing on Rittenhouse after pointing a gun at Rittenhouse from close range when Rittenhouse fired.

So funny,MY exact thought when I watching Rittenhouse cry live….

Who will play Kyle the Kid on #SNL 😝

Kavanaugh was done by Matt Damon but he's too old for the part.😆

Pete Davison might have to do it. https://t.co/8npWSfdvYv — Pollimoe moved to Hawaii (@PolliMo4) November 13, 2021

Others also made the Kyle Rittenhouse-Brett Kavanaugh analogy. “Just Saying: Guys like Kyle Rittenhouse turn into guys like Brett Kavanaugh who make the rules for guys like Kyle Rittenhouse,” wrote one.

What exactly is wrong with Republican white males in the United States of America?

Kyle Rittenhouse and brett Kavanaugh have proven just how "tough" these boys really are pic.twitter.com/23PuhZiLd5 — Obi Hung Kenobi (@ObiHungkenobi) November 14, 2021

Another man declared, “The Rittenhouse trial feels like an SNL sketch.”

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport