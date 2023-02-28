Bachelor Lead Opens Up About Sex in the Fantasy Suites

Bachelor Zach Shallcross has dropped a surprise revelation about having sex in the fantasy suites. Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers for this season of “The Bachelor.”

The fantasy suites have long provoked the questions, Did he or didn’t he? Will he or won’t he? Did they?

Shallcross hasn’t yet had the fantasy suites or hometown dates on this season of “The Bachelor.” But in the February 27, 2023, episode, the Bachelor gave a big clue about how he’s going to handle them, revealing whether he’s willing to have sex with any of the women during the fantasy suites.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross Revealed His Plans for What He Referred to as ‘Sex Week’

Viewers of the February 27, 2023, episode of “The Bachelor” were given a sneak preview of Shallcross’s attitude about having sex in the fantasy suites.

“This week is viewed as ‘sex week,'” Shallcross told host Jesse Palmer in the preview. “As against the grain as it might seem for Fantasy Suite or overnight night suite, no sex.”

Of course, whether Shallcross actually managed to live up to that pledge is not clear.

As many fans remember, Shallcross has not had good luck before with overnight dates. When he was on Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette,” she famously sent Shallcross home after a fantasy suite night.

Shallcross told Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgens and Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast that he was “not feeling it at all” after his fantasy suite overnight with Recchia, saying, “I was more than ready to get on one knee. The Rachel that I was falling in love with, I trusted her enough at least to show me her real self and I don’t think I got that. And I still don’t know why or how. What was that Rachel I was getting? That’s the biggest concern to me.”

Zach Shallcross Revealed That He Sees Fantasy Suites as ‘an Act of Love’

In another sneak peek into future episodes, Shallcross described his view of the fantasy suites as “an act of love, not lust.”

Shallcross admitted that he was developing feelings for more than one contestant. “I’ve got strong feelings for all of these women, he said.

“I could lose a lot of women from this,” Shallcross says in another clip. Then, he reveals, “It was a beautiful moment.” Further details were not provided, but the women were seen crying.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Palmer praised Shallcross for his genuine nature during this season.

“I’m excited that people have gotten to watch him this season, because they’re learning a lot about him and they’re seeing who he truly is. I can tell you, Zach is… the same guy he is that you see on television,” Palmer told the entertainment site.

“Zach is mature beyond his years. He is an emotional guy. He wears it on his sleeve. Zach can make decisions. He can make tough decisions. He can make them by himself. He can make them quickly. Cares about the women, cares about his time with them. He’s very intentional.”

Palmer added: “You can say whatever you want to say about Zach, but I think people are figuring out now why he is the Bachelor. He’s been amazing, in my opinion. He was perfect to do this. He has all the qualities you need and I think people are going to continue to see that as the season unfolds.”

READ NEXT: Brianna Thorbourne Confessed to Having Doubt About Zach Shallcross