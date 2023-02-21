Zach Shallcross’s Surprise Medical Diagnosis Left Him ‘Absolutely Crushed’

While in London, Bachelor Zach Shallcross was diagnosed with COVID-19.

How did the show deal with the diagnosis? They turned the rose ceremony and cocktail party into virtual ones. Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers for the show.

“When Zach got the results, he was absolutely crushed,” host Jesse Palmer said during the show.

Executive Producer Nicole Woods told Entertainment Weekly that all contestants and the Bachelor were tested every morning for COVID.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross Spoke to the Women Via Video Chat

First, a group of the women ended up going on a group date alone because Shallcross told them he wasn’t feeling well.

They ended up going on a tour of London, including a local pub, without Shallcross.

Charity was supposed to get a one-on-one date in London, but it was cancelled because Shallcross had COVID, and host Jesse Palmer informed all of the women that there wouldn’t be a cocktail party for the same reason.

Kaity decided to give Shallcross a gift basket but wasn’t able to see him. Shallcross told her that he had confidence in their relationship when she said she couldn’t stop thinking about him and “just wanted you to know I’m here.”

Greer struggled when she told Shallcross in a video call that she worried about missing sales quotas when she got COVID at the end of the year.

“In a few short weeks, I could be standing in front of my person and that means a lot more to me than the end of a sales quarter,” Shallcross said, which made Greer worry that she wouldn’t end up with a rose.

Shallcross spoke to the women during the virtual cocktail party through video calls. However, Shallcross said on video that she still felt he got “that clarity that I needed” through the virtual cocktail party.

He and Kat kissed their screens.

“It’s the thought that counts,” said Shallcross.

Because it was a virtual rose ceremony, when the women were chosen, they had to go get their own roses

In the end, Greer did get a rose, and Kylee and Mercedes did not. Greer, Charity, Kat, Brooklyn, Jess, Aly, and Ariel all received roses from Shallcross.

An Executive Producer Says Shallcross Was Worried He Was Going to ‘Lose Time With the Women’

“Zach was really concerned that he was going to lose time with the women and not be able to further the relationships that had really started to take off,” executive producer Bennett Graebner told Entertainment Weekly. “He was quite adamant that he was not going to send anyone home without spending time with them.”

“We were locked into a production calendar. We know exactly where we’re traveling and when we’re traveling. The next location, we have it booked — we’re showing up on this day, we have this many rooms at this hotel,” Graebner added to Entertainment Weekly.

“And the same is true for where we are in London. So, it’s not as simple as like, ‘Oh, we’ll just wait it out and we’ll continue to shoot.’ We somehow have to get to the next location or we’re going to find ourselves in a lot of trouble when it comes to our bookings. That was part of the struggle.”

