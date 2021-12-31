Betty White Cause of Death: How Did the Legend Die?

Legendary actress, comedian and a television pioneer Betty White, a legendary actress and died today. The acclaimed actress was best known for her longtime roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls and won several awards for her work and contributions to the entertainment industry, including eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

TMZ reported that Betty White died on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99 years old. She was just shy of her 100th birthday on January 17. According to the outlet, law enforcement shared that the television pioneer passed away at her home on Friday morning.

What was the actress and comedian’s cause of death?

According to TMZ, someone close to White said she didn’t have a sudden illness and her cause of death at this time is believed to be natural. Police and paramedics arrived at White’s home as standard procedure, the outlet wrote.

White Was Born on January 17, 1922, in Illinois & Grew Up in Los Angeles, Where She Developed a Passion for Performing

White was born Betty Marion White on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois. Soon after she was born, her family moved to California and she grew up in Los Angeles, finding her passion for performing in high school, Huffington Post wrote. She began her professional acting career in 1939, a few months after high school.

After World War II, she began her own TV series, Life With Elizabeth, of which she said, “I was one of the first women producers in Hollywood,” according to Biography.com. She frequently appeared on game shows and talk shows during the 1950s and 1960s. She was propelled to stardom with her award-winning role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, nabbing two Emmy Awards. She also appeared on Golden Girls in the 1980s, for which she received another Emmy.

She continued appearing on various TV series and in movies, and had a career boost in 2010 when she hosted Saturday Night Live and got a recurring role on the sitcom Hot in Cleveland. Outside of her acting career, White has often spoken about her passion for animals. As ABC News reported in 2010, White’s passion as a girl was to work as a forest ranger, and she only went into acting because “girls were not allowed to become forest rangers” at the time. Instead, she dedicated much of her personal life to supporting animal charities and initiatives.

White Was Married 3 Times But Never Remarried After the Death of Her 3rd Husband, Allen Ludden

During her life, White was married three times, as Closer Weekly writes. She was first married to a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot, Dick Barker, for five months in 1945. Two years later, she married Lane Allen, a Hollywood agent. Their marriage only lasted two years, from 1947 to 1949. Both of her marriages ended because her husband wanted White to settle down and start a family, but she was too focused on her career.

Her first husband, Barker, was an Ohio chicken farmer and the two met while White was working with the American Women’s Voluntary Service, The List reported. It was a similar story with her second husband. In an interview with Closer Weekly a few years ago, White said, “I wish I didn’t have two bad marriages. They were probably my fault. I just didn’t marry the right men… I had lovely relationships, but not anything in the league of Allen [Ludden].”

Ludden was her third husband, a television personality, actor and host of the game show Password, where the couple met. The two struck up a friendship and Ludden proposed twice before White finally accepted, Country Living wrote. The two were married on June 14, 1963, and were together until he died in 1981 from stomach cancer. When asked if she would ever remarry for a fourth time, White told Larry King, “Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?”

