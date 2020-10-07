‘Big Brother’ Winners Poll: Who is Going to Win It All?

Big Brother 22 is down to its final six contestants — Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, and Enzo Palumbo — so it’s time to start thinking about the finale, which is right around the corner. So, with that in mind, vote in our polls for who you want to win Big Brother All-Stars and who you think will win it all.

Who Do You WANT to Win Big Brother All-Stars?

Who Do You Think WILL Win Big Brother All-Stars?

Christmas Abbott: As far as competition wins go, Christmas has a Safety Suite win, the Blocker power win, one Head of Household win, and two Power of Veto wins to her name. That’s a pretty strong competition resume. Socially, however, she’s definitely on the outs in the house. Is there any scenario where she’s in the final two and wins? Maybe against Nicole?

Cody Calafiore: Cody has three Head of Household wins and three Power of Veto wins on his resume, which is arguably the strongest competition resume in the house. He has also kind of been running the show so far this season, so it feels like if Cody is sitting at the end, he’s going to win. If the other people in his alliance want a shot at winning, they should probably target him as soon as they have a chance.

Tyler Crispen: Unfortunately, Tyler is probably going home this week. There’s always a chance he wins the Power of Veto, but if he doesn’t, the other side of the house knows he’s a decent threat to win. If they’re smart, they’ll vote him out this week. As far as competitions go, he won two Head of Household comps and two Power of Veto comps, which is a decent resume.

Nicole Franzel: Nicole probably has the weakest argument for winning. She hasn’t won a single competition this season and has mostly just been gliding along and voting with her alliance. Is there any scenario where she is in the final two and wins?

Memphis Garrett: This former runner-up has a decent competition argument — he won three Head of Household comps and one Power of Veto, plus he’s been instrumental in figuring out who to target alongside Cody. Memphis would probably win the money sitting next to anyone who isn’t Cody.

Enzo Palumbo: This elder statesman of the game has a mediocre competition argument. He won a Safety Suite comp, but he wasn’t really in any danger that week, it was just the final week to do the Safety Suite. He also won one Head of Household and one Power of Veto. It feels like Enzo can’t beat Cody or Memphis, but he could beat Nicole, so if he wants to win, that’s who he should be targeting to take to the final two. If it was Christmas versus Enzo, she actually has a better argument than he does, but he has more friends on the jury, so that would probably go his way.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

