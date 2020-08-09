Big Brother: Are Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Still Together?

Showmances are a huge part of reality TV, but viewers know that many romances that start on a show may not last in real life. Fortunately for Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, however, that’s not the case for them. The two are still together two years after meeting.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans met while competing on Big Brother season 20 for a prize of $500,000. Neither of them won the show, but they came away with something more valuable: their relationship.

Crispen is back in the Big Brother house now, but he’s still in a relationship with Rummans. She shared a post rooting for him on her Instagram.

“What I live for these days…” she wrote. “seeing this face on my screen 3 nights a week. Counting down the hours till 8:00 #bb22 #teamtyler.”

Tyler Crispen and Girlfriend Angela Rummans Are Still in a Relationship

Crispen and Rummans are still together, and by the look of their Instagram feeds, they spend much of their time traveling the world and visiting new places together.

The two moved away from Los Angeles, moving to Hilton Head, South Carolina together instead. On June 20, Crispen shared a message about their two year anniversary.

“Can’t believe I met this crazy one two years ago today,” he wrote. “Life has definitely been wild, but I wouldn’t have it any other way! Not traveling together is tough, but lately we’ve been staying close to home.”

One of their most recent trips was to Dubai, which took place in February.

“What if I told you we found this entire ski slope inside of a MALL in Dubai…” Crispen wrote alongside a photo of the two of them together. “Check out our final vlog from our Dubai trip before the quarantines back in feb. New videos coming soon.”

They also launched Tangela Inc, where they’re currently selling Angela’s Plant-Based Kitchen, a cookbook written by Rummans on sale now. They also sell Naut & Chain jewelry and have a YouTube Channel with thousands of subscribers.

The Couple Got Together While Filming ‘Big Brother’

Crispen has been open about how scared he was when he met Rummans because he says he knew she was perfect for him from the start, and when they got down to having fewer people in the house, they started spending more time together and Rummans confessed something to him.

He told Ben Higgens on Back to Reality what happened.

“She leaned over, stalls for a while and then says she’s in love with me. My first reaction is pure shock,” he said. “We tried to hide our microphones… but Big Brother always hears. I didn’t know what to say at first other than it was mutual and I couldn’t even express that it was mutual. I didn’t know what to say.”