‘Big Brother’ 2021: Episode 20 Recap

On Thursday night’s episode of “Big Brother“, Sarah Beth became the new Head of Household. She’s not a member of The Cookout, but she is very close with Kyland who may influence her nominations.

Will Sarah Beth’s nominations shake up the house’s power dynamics? Or will she unknowingly do The Cookout’s dirty work this week? We’ll also learn the results of Thursday night’s vote tonight.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

