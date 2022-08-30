Big Brother: Alyssa Snider Reveals She Wants to Breakup With Kyle Capener

“Big Brother 24” houseguests Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider became the first official showmance of the season and coined the couple name “Kylssa.” The couple’s relationship was strong going into the week but a sudden turn of events made Alyssa question her relationship with Kyle.

Here’s what you need to know.

Alyssa Wants to Breakup With Kyle

#bb24 alyssa wants to break up with kyle before thursday. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/GXelHwqDM8 — BB Lion🦁#bb24👓 (@BBLionOteV) August 30, 2022

Earlier this week on the 24/hour live feeds, Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes clued Alyssa in about a conversation they had with Kyle in which he alluded to forming an alliance with the white players in the house.

According to Michael, Kyle had expressed concern that the people of color in the house were working together. Michael said the conversation didn’t sit right with him because there was no evidence that the people of color in the house were protecting each other in the game.

Shortly after Alyssa talked to Michael and Brittany, she started having doubts about her relationship with Kyle.

In a Twitter video posted by a “Big Brother” fan account, Alyssa told Turner she plans to breakup with Kyle before Thursday’s live eviction episode.

“We did not end up breaking up,” she told Turner. “I just said I need time and I will give [him] an answer before Thursday, but I think the answer will be breakup.”

Turner then asked Alyssa if she would be okay after the breakup, to which she replied, “no.”

Alyssa Says She Had a Person Back Home

In a clip posted by another “Big Brother” fan account, Alyssa told Brittany that she had a “special person” in her life before entering the house.

“I had a life before I came in here and I had a special person before I came in here,” she told Brittany. “I made the decision to just say ‘to hell with it,’ and then this became my reality very quickly.”

The “special person” Alyssa is referring to is Joe Doyle. On July 23, Joe shared a photo of him and Alyssa on Twitter after Alyssa mentioned she missed “her person” on an episode of “Big Brother.”

“Yes I WAS Alyssa’s ‘guy back home’ and 90% of what she says about me is not the truth,” he wrote. “I was going to stay out of it until she started bringing me up directly. This girl is out of her mind if she thinks she will ever get the time of day from me again lol #BB24.”

Yes I WAS Alyssa’s “guy back home” and 90% of what she says about me is not the truth. I was going to stay out of it until she started bringing me up directly. This girl is out of her mind if she thinks she will ever get the time of day from me again lol #BB24 pic.twitter.com/fS5M4Ld7a2 — Joe Doyle (@Joe__Doyle) July 23, 2022

How to Watch the Live Feeds

The live feeds are available on Paramount Plus. Fans can access the feeds by signing up for a Paramount Plus subscription.

The streaming service offers two subscription plans. Users can either pay $4.99 a month or sign up for a premium subscription plan for $9.99 a month and enjoy advertisement-free content.

“Big Brother 24” airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother” updates & spoilers.

READ NEXT: Big Brother: Alyssa Snider & Kyle Capener Take Their Relationship to the Next Level