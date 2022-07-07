How to Vote on ‘Big Brother 24’

“Big Brother 24” kicked off last night with a 90-minute premiere. In last night’s episode, the first Head of Household was crowned and host Julie Chen introduced the first twist of the season.

The twist is called “Backstage Boss,” and here’s how it works. Last night, houseguest Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli received the “Backstage Boss” ticket. Julie informed Pooch that he will be “backstage” all week, meaning he cannot compete in any competitions, he cannot be nominated, and he cannot vote on the first eviction night.

But wait, there’s more. One of the responsibilities of the “Backstage Boss” is to invite three houseguests backstage. Those three houseguests will also not be allowed to compete or vote on eviction night, but unlike the Backstage Boss, they can be voted out on eviction night.

Brittany Hoopes, Paloma Aguilar, and Alyssa Snider were the three recipients of the backstage pass.

The three women sent backstage may now be in danger of leaving the game, but there is an opportunity to save one of the backstage pass recipients.

Here’s where you come in America.

How to Vote for Your Favorite Houseguest

At the end of last night’s episode, Julie Chen announced that America has the opportunity to save one of the ladies sent backstage.

The houseguest that receives the most votes by Thursday, July 14, will be safe from eviction.

Here’s how to vote:

To vote, head to CBS.com and click on the “Big Brother” page, or you can click this link. The link will bring you to the voting page, where you will have the option to cast a vote for either Alyssa Snider, the 24-year-old marketing rep from Florida, Brittany Hoopes, the 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Georgia, or Paloma Aguilar, the 22-year-old interior designer from California.

Once you click on which houseguest you want to save, CBS will ask you to enter your email address. According to CBS, there is “a maximum of ten votes per email address during the Voting Period.” You can vote for the same houseguest up to ten times or space out your votes between the three houseguests.

Voting ends at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, July 14.

‘Big Brother 24’ Schedule

As usual, “Big Brother” will air three days a week. According to Big Brother Network, the schedule is as follows.

Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Thursday night episodes will feature a live eviction.

READ NEXT: When Do the ‘Big Brother’ Live Feeds Start?