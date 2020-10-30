A Popular ‘Big Brother’ Star Says They’re Done With Reality TV

Bayleigh Dayton has appeared on two seasons of Big Brother — 20 and 22 — and The Challenge season 35. But she now says she is done with reality TV for good. Read on to find out why.

Bayleigh Wants to Grow in Her Career

In an Instagram post, Dayton says that while she has loved every minute of her reality TV journey, the time has come for her to take her career in another direction.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my reality tv fans. This has been a ride to remember and I couldn’t have made it without you all. These last 2 years have been incredible to me. I’ve met my husband, been on TV continuously for the past 2 years, and I am living the life of my dreams,” wrote Dayton.

She continued, “But, I think it’s time to join my husband and officially bow out. I’m 100 percent done with reality TV. The @bigbrothercbs & @challengemtv producers have been nothing but great to me but it’s time for me to grow in my career and in my life. I do believe I will be back on tv in a different capacity and I truly would love it if you all continued to support me in my future endeavors. I love you all SO MUCH!”

Her husband, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, whom she met on Big Brother and who also competed on The Challenge: Total Madness, instantly voiced his support, writing, “I’M SO PROUD OF YOU BABY!!!! I LOVE YOU! Glad we’re officially bowing out .. it’s long overdue. You did amazing these last 3 shows and the fans love you. But everything we’ve been doing in 2020 is a lot bigger! And I’m happy to have my ride or die next to me every single day alongside Austin .. blessed to have you in my life and tomorrow is a new chapter baby!!!”

Several other co-stars, including Josh Martinez, Tommy Bracco, and Kaitlyn Herman, were quick to chime in with their support as well.

Dayton is perhaps best known for her time on The Challenge. While she finished in 11th place on Big Brother 20 and 12th place on Big Brother 22, she actually made it to the finals of The Challenge: Total Madness and could have made a run at winning if she hadn’t suffered a torn ACL during the first leg of the finals, forcing her to withdraw from the game.

Bayleigh and Da’Vonne Have Something In the Works

In a subsequent post, Dayton teased to her fans that she and Da’Vonne Rogers, who became fast friends in the Big Brother 22 house, have “something special on the way.”

“God is so good! Life is so good! I’m so excited to share with y’all what’s next! It’s GOOD too,” wrote Dayton.

We aren’t sure what it is, but knowing these two lovely ladies, it is sure to be awesome.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, there are rumors that CBS is trying to put together Celebrity Big Brother 3 and we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

