The Rundown on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 Live Feeds

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Just like regular “Big Brother,” contestants on the celebrity edition have their every move recorded 24/7 by almost 100 cameras. The houseguests’ actions are not only edited for episodes that air on national television, they are also broadcast live on the so-called live feeds.

The live feeds are available to anyone with a Paramount Plus subscription. It’s the best way to follow the action in the “Big Brother” house and get an unedited look at how the houseguests really behave and what they’re really thinking.

When do the live feeds start? And is there any way to watch them for free? Here’s everything you need to know.

How Much Does it Cost to Watch the Live Feeds?

A Paramount Plus subscription is $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month for the ad-free premium plan. You can also watch all past seasons of “Big Brother” on the streaming platform plus watch live episodes of “Celebrity Big Brother” without cable. If you want free access to the live feeds, you can do a one-week free trial of Paramount Plus.

The platform also offers a 25% discount for students. The live feeds consist of four different cameras, pointed at different rooms in the “Big Brother” house. The houseguests wear microphones at all times so you can hear them plotting, scheming, or just chatting.

The live feeds for “Celebrity Big Brother” should begin shortly after the season premiere episode ends at 9 pm. Eastern time on February 2, 2022.

To watch the “Celebrity Big Brother” live feeds, log into your Paramount Plus account and search for “Big Brother.” You will see a tab at the top of the page that says “live feeds.” Navigate to that and you’re ready to start eavesdropping on the houseguests!

Do the Live Feeds Have Episode Spoilers?

If you don’t want “Celebrity Big Brother” episode spoilers, the live feeds may not be for you. Events that are spoiled on the live feeds include nominations, Heads of Household competition results, the power of veto winner, and the power of veto ceremony.

Evictions will not be spoiled on the live feeds as evictions always take place live. Although Power of Veto competitions, nomination ceremonies, and Power of Veto ceremonies can’t be seen on the live feeds, you can hear players discussing them on the feeds, which is where the spoilers come in.

Some “Big Brother” fans feel that the live feeds are the show and that the episodes are just recaps or overviews of events you can get in their purest form by watching the feeds. Live feeders refer to “Big Brother” viewers who only watch the episodes as “casuals.”

Meet the Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’

Who will fans be watching on the live feeds this season? Let’s meet the cast of celebrity houseguests.

Lamar Odom — Former professional basketball player

Chris Kirkpatrick — Founding member of boy band NSYNC

Teddi Mellencamp — Television personality, known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Todrick Hall — Musician and YouTuber

Shanna Moakler — Model and Miss New York USA winner

Cynthia Bailey — Actor and television personality (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Carson Kressley — Television personality, known for “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”

Todd Bridges — Actor, known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

Miesha Tate — UFC fighter and former Bantamweight champion

Chris Kattan — Comedian and actor, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member

Mirai Nagasu — Figure skater

Although the houseguests are completely cut off from the outside world with no TV, internet, or contact with their loved ones, the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast will at least have comfortable accomodations.

The “Big Brother” house has been transformed into a Swiss Alps ski chalet with a sauna, a jacuzzi, and a gym.

