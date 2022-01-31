Julie Chen Moonves Teases How ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Evictions Will Work

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The season will span just three weeks with the finale airing on Wednesday, February 23. So how will the eleven houseguests be whittled down to one winner in such a short timeframe? “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves told Us Weekly, “fans can expect the fastest season of ‘Big Brother’ ever. We are evicting two celebrities every week, at least.”

In past seasons of “Celebrity Big Brother,” two Heads of Household were crowned within the span of one week. It’s kind of like if you hit fast forward on a normal season of “Big Brother.”

Chen Moonves also told Us Weekly which celebrity contestants she thinks have a shot at making it far in the competition. “Todrick (Hall), Carson (Kressley), and Shanna (Moakler) stand out to me. But, it’s early,” she said. Todrick and Shanna are perhaps the contestants most familiar with “Big Brother.” Todrick says he’s watched almost every season and Shanna is a self-proclaimed superfan.

Chris Kirkpatrick Plans to ‘Cry Myself to Sleep in the Diary Room’

Among the “Celebrity Big Brother 3′ contestants is Chris Kirkpatrick, a founding member of the boy band NSYNC. He told Entertainment Weekly that he thinks the hardest part of being in the “Big Brother” house will be “not seeing my family or having that connection with the outside world that I usually have.” He already has a plan for dealing with his loneliness, though. “Hopefully I’ll deal with (it) and just cry myself to sleep in the Diary Room.”

As for Todrick, he’s not looking forward to eating slop. “The thing I am looking forward to the least is eating slop. I don’t want to eat that. I’m a very picky eater. Anybody who knows me knows that’s going to be very difficult. If I were to have to be a ‘Have Not’ for a week, that would be very difficult for me,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But because I’m down for the ‘Big Brother’ experience, I’m here for it. Part of me is scared of it, and the other part of me equally wants it to happen and wants to experience it.”

Former NBA player and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, told the outlet what he finds unappealing about being on the show. “I’m in L.A. and I got to stay in a house? That’s crazy. It defeats the purpose of being in L.A. to me.”

See the full “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast list below:

Lamar Odom — Former professional basketball player

Chris Kirkpatrick — Founding member of boy band NSYNC

Teddi Mellencamp — Television personality, known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Todrick Hall — Musician and YouTuber

Shanna Moakler — Model and Miss New York USA winner

Cynthia Bailey — Actor and television personality (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Carson Kressley — Television personality, known for “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”

Todd Bridges — Actor, known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

Miesha Tate — UFC fighter and former Bantamweight champion

Chris Kattan — Comedian and actor, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member

Mirai Nagasu — Figure skater

READ NEXT: A ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestant Has a Controversial Weight Loss Business