Fessy Shafaat Responds to Haleigh Broucher’s Story of Their Breakup

There has been major drama lately between two former Big Brother contestants who dated for nearly two years outside of the house. Haleigh Broucher recently made it known that she thought she and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat were going to make it work after he returned home from filming The Challenge: Double Agents — “Up until a phone call I got at the end of October, I was in a relationship. I was in love,” said Broucher.

But Shafaat has a different version of events and it sounds like it was a massive miscommunication between them.

Shafaat Said He Thought They Were Broken Up

In an Instagram live, Shafaat explained that Broucher got an apartment in Houston and wanted him to move in with her, but he felt uncomfortable because it was “her” place, not their place.

“Honestly, she got a one-bedroom apartment and she made it all her stuff, had it all decorated … and I was like look, I feel like this isn’t my spot. You already have all your stuff. I’m a grown-a** man, a big-a** dude, I got a lot of s***. I wanted to decorate our s*** together, get a two-bedroom so we’d have space, you know what I mean? I don’t feel comfortable moving here,” Shafaat explained.

But he went on to say that he stayed in the relationship because he wanted it to work, but it was “rocky” because she did this all without him.

“I get it, she was young, she needed to do that on her own, but that wasn’t our plan. It wasn’t in my plans. I wish she would’ve told me sooner [what she was doing],” said Shafaat, adding, “I’m not saying she’s wrong for doing that, but I’m saying my side of the story.”

Then he said “fast forward to summer 2020” and they broke up because “it was just too much.”

A couple of weeks later, right before he was going to leave to film The Challenge, he flew to Houston to surprise her and they talked about their relationship, but he was still under the impression they weren’t together.

Apparently, Broucher thought something completely different because she said she started working on getting them a bigger place and that they spoke all the time on the phone while he was away filming and she “had no reason to assume anything had changed.”

Shafaat Told His Castmates He and Broucher Were Broken Up

He never specifically addressed allegations of him hooking up with his Challenge castmates Tori Deal or Gabby Allen (though there is a clip in the super trailer for the season that definitely shows Shafaat kissing Allen), but he does say he told everyone there that he and Broucher were not together.

“I talked to everybody about my s*** with Haleigh. I was like look, we broke up before, [but] I went and saw her. I don’t know, I don’t think it’s looking good. We broke up, but like, we’ll see what happens when we get out. But we were broken up, you know? If we were back together, we would have posted for the world to know. It doesn’t make any sense,” said Shafaat.

It really sounds a lot like this happened:

He also said that he doesn’t need this negativity in his life anymore because his life is “amazing,” but he wants people to know his side of it.

“This is a chapter in my life I’m closing, so I’d like you guys to understand where I’m coming from … I don’t need y’all to like me. If you like me, I want you to like me for me,” he said.

Shafaat ended by saying that “it is what it is” but he wishes Broucher “nothing but the best” because she has a bright future ahead of her.

