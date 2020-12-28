Julie Chen Updates ‘Big Brother’ Fans on Possible Winter Season

There had been talk this fall of a winter edition of Big Brother airing in 2021 because of the fact that Survivor still hasn’t gone back into production. Unfortunately, it sounds like now that is a no-go, at least according to the latest comments from host Julie Chen. Here is what Chen had to say about the matter.

Julie Chen Told Nicole Anthony That A Winter Edition is Unlikely

EP126: "Hello, Friends!" WITH JULIE CHEN MOONVES! But First…Julie Chen Moonves joins Eric & Nicole for a "'Hello, Friends!' Super Sunday Special!" to share all about her career, Faith Family, and, of course, Big Brother! She also gives her thoughts on this year and the reflections that should be made as a result of it, provides the backstory of the Care Packages she… 2020-12-27T21:10:39Z

Chen was a recent guest on the “Hello, Friends!” podcast hosted by Nicole Anthony and Eric Curto. On the show, fans wanted to know about the possibility of another Celebrity Big Brother or another “Over the Top” season. Chen said she could see another Celebrity Big Brother at some point, but it probably won’t be this year — even though she and the Big Brother producers were pushing hard for one.

“I will answer what I believe is my educated guess about another Celebrity Big Brother and another ‘Over the Top’ — I can see another Celebrity Big Brother happening. When? I don’t know, but people need to understand it’s a big undertaking and we have to take the orders … from the network, so the network needs to order it. They haven’t ordered it, to my knowledge, as of yet,” said Chen.

She later added that she thinks Big Brother is the perfect show for the pandemic because it is “almost designed for the time we’re living in.”

“I think now is the time to do [Celebrity Big Brother] because most celebrities are not living that jet-set lifestyle of travel, going to movie premieres … now’s the time to cast it. Trust me, the producers and I were pushing for it … but the network said no, not yet,” said Chen.

When asked why CBS would possibly pass on a winter edition of the show, Chen said that she understands why they did because they had obligations to their other shows.

“I think it was a hard time for them to say yes because they have to put on their fall lineup,” said Chen.

Who Would Be In the Cast?

VideoVideo related to julie chen updates ‘big brother’ fans on possible winter season 2020-12-28T16:23:20-05:00

In a recent Reddit thread, a user floated the idea of an all-female (plus one drag queen) Celebrity Big Brother that includes Alyssa Edwards, Aubrey O’Day, Brandi Cunningham, Dionne Warwick, Gemma Collins, Jade Cole, Janelle Pierzina, Janice Dickinson, Kirstie Alley, La Toya Jackson, Marianne Williamson, NeNe Leakes, Parvati Shallow, Patti LaBelle, Ramona Singer, Sarah Palin, Sharon Osbourne, Star Jones, Tiffany Pollard and Vivica A. Fox.

The rest of the thread is a lot of people losing their minds about how amazing that cast would be. Chances are there would never be a cast that was all male or all female, but the suggested list does have some reality TV royalty on it.

Who would you most like to see on Celebrity Big Brother 3 if/when it does happen?

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel Has Her Eye on Another Reality Show