What Omarosa Has to Say About Melania & Donald Trump’s Marriage

In a recent talk show appearance, former Celebrity Big Brother and The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed more intimate details about her time getting to know Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, going back to when the couple was first dating. Here’s what she had to say.

Omarosa Says Melania is Repulsed by Donald

In an interview with British morning show Lorraine, hosted by Lorraine Kelly, Manigault Newman, who was the director of African American outreach for the 2016 Trump campaign and later became the communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison, called the Trumps’ marriage “very strange” and said that sometimes the First Lady is “repulsed” by the president.

“It’s a very strange marriage,” said Manigault Newman (via People). “I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of peoples’ marriage, you never know the inner-workings. But I’ve known this couple since they were dating. In fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired. And what I’ve observed in the past 17 years would make your head spin a bit. Sometimes they like each other and other times she is repulsed by him, as we saw just on the debate last Thursday. He went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”

President Trump has repeatedly said that Manigault Newman has no credibility. When her book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” came out in 2018, the president tweeted, ” I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book.”

During her Lorraine interview, Manigault Newman said that Trump and his team “tried to stop the book from being published,” but they were obviously unsuccessful.

Omarosa Also Said She Supports Joe Biden and Thinks Trump ‘Will Fight’ Leaving Office

Manigault Newman also said that she’s glad there are safeguards in place because she’s worried that Trump “will fight” leaving office if he loses the election.

“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.”

Manigault Newman also recently told MSNBC’s Joy Reid, “The American people are tired of a president that has no empathy, has no plan, has no desire to make a difference in this country.”

