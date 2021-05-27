‘Big Brother 23’ Season Theme and BBAD Update

There is new information about the “Big Brother 23” season theme (not the house decor theme) and also an update on Big Brother After Dark. Read on to find out what you can expect when the show returns this summer but be warned of light spoilers about the season.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

The Season Theme is Rumored to Be ‘New Beginnings’

Alright #BB23 I am getting a lot of flack from someone inside CBS. The season theme is titled "New Beginnings" and it is in reference to a renaissance of sorts. Renaissance means rebirth. — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) May 27, 2021

“Big Brother” spoiler account SpoilerGirl1 recently tweeted, “The season theme is titled ‘New Beginnings’ and it is in reference to a renaissance of sorts.”

As SpoilerGirl also points out, renaissance means “rebirth,” which could mean some very exciting things are in store for “Big Brother” fans this summer. It’s no secret that fans haven’t been overly thrilled with recent seasons — the last season we remember fans really loving is 18. Seasons 19-21 were hit or miss with fans and season 22 was a huge disappointment for a lot of viewers.

Perhaps the show is getting back to basics. They certainly made a major change by replacing longtime casting director Robyn Kass with Jesse Tannenbaum, the man responsible for the cast of “Big Brother: Over the Top,” which was a very well-liked season and cast.

She added in a second tweet that production “could very well change the theme, but that is what I have from my Studio City inside. New Beginning!”

SpoilerGirl also revealed a little bit about herself when she said that she is “getting a lot of flack from someone inside CBS” for all the spoilers she puts out there, but she’s not that worried about losing her job because “[her] family worked for decades through CBS” and she is “well off, it’s for fun.”

As for season 23, host Julie Chen Moonves previously revealed that the live move-in episode will debut on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the live feeds starting later that night after the West Coast airing of the show. That week there will be no eviction episode on Thursday of that week, then starting Sunday, July 11 the show will resume its usual schedule of Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m.

There is No ‘Big Brother: After Dark’

I have some small #BB23 news. BBAD is not returning. 16 houseguests and the vaccine is preferred. If they do not have the vaccine it could be given prior to sequester. Waiting to hear on the theme but will post it if I find out. — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) May 25, 2021

Fans were also asking about “Big Brother: After Dark,” the companion series that gives viewers live look-ins from 9 p.m. to midnight PT. It aired on Showtime 2 for seasons eight through 14, moved to TV Guide Network for seasons 15 and 15, and then aired on POP TV for seasons 17 through 21.

There was no BBAD during last summer’s all-stars and SpoilerGirl says don’t expect it for season 23, which is a shame.

She wrote, “BBAD is not returning. 16 houseguests and the vaccine is preferred. If they do not have the vaccine it could be given prior to sequester.”

“Big Brother: After Dark” was always a nice way for people who couldn’t afford the live feed access to get to watch some of the live feeds for free, so that’s too bad that the show has done away with it completely.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

