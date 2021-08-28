‘Big Brother 23’ High Roller Results Week 3

The Coin of Destiny was played late Friday (August 27) in the “Big Brother 23” house. Read on to find out what happened and why one houseguest is very upset about the outcome but be warned of spoilers ahead.

We all saw Tiffany Mitchell win Head of Household on Thursday’s (August 26) live eviction episode. She then nominated Sarah Beth Steagull and Kyland Young on Friday morning, but neither Sarah Beth nor Kyland was that upset about it. They know they are a power duo in the house and they are both glad they’re being given a chance to play for the Power of Veto rather than being a backdoor target.

Xavier Prather is also on the block due to his Power of Veto punishment from last week. Also, Tiffany’s target is 100 percent Sarah Beth, but she told Sarah Beth that her target is Kyland and Sarah Beth seemed to believe her, so Sarah Beth doesn’t even think she’s the target.

When the feeds came back late Friday night, it was unclear how many people even played for the Coin of Destiny. Claire Rehfuss did for sure and it sounds like Tiffany did as well; other than that, we don’t think anyone else did, but we will have to wait until Sunday’s episode to know for sure.

Claire won the Coin of Destiny, which gave her the power of being an anonymous Head of Household. Because she is aligned with Tiffany, she chose to keep Tiffany’s nominees the same. But because Tiffany was usurped as HOH, she had to move out of the HOH room and got her luxuries, like her Beyonce music, taken away — though it sounds like she got to keep her letter and her photos like other HOHs do when they’re done with their reign.

What might have been a huge mistake on Claire’s part is that she immediately told Tiffany and Hannah Chaddha that she was the Coin of Destiny winner. She assumed the ladies would keep that information to themselves, but Tiffany immediately told both Kyland and Xavier. She said they should spread the rumor that she (Tiffany) was the winner and usurped herself and kept nominations the same. But we would be shocked if the whole house doesn’t know it was Claire by the end of the weekend.

Also, Sarah Beth is very upset that someone won the Coin of Destiny and kept the nominees the same. She seems to have just assumed the nominations would change after the power was used, so she has taken it very hard that they did not change.

Either way, here is how things stand: Sarah Beth, Kyland and Xavier are still on the block. We think that for the Power of Veto, they will each draw a chip from the bag because there is no HOH to draw a chip (since the HOH is supposed to be anonymous, Claire) — and also because Claire is supposed to be anonymous and Tiffany is no longer HOH, we assume their chips will be eligible for the Power of Veto.

Those six people will be the Veto players and really the only outcome that will shake things up is if Sarah Beth wins the Power of Veto. She has to win to stay in the house this week.

What will be interesting is if she wins and takes herself off, who will Claire put up in her place? We think there’s a chance she nominates Derek Frazier, which means there would be all three Cookout men on the block and one of them would be going home. That would be intriguing to watch, just to see how the house ends up voting.

But most likely, Sarah Beth is headed home this week.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

