Big Brother 24: Week 1 Veto Spoilers

Earlier this week, houseguest Daniel Durston became the first Head of Household of the season.

Daniel’s nominations took place on Friday, July 8, and the Power of Veto competition happened earlier today.

All the drama went down on the 24-hour live feeds.

Here’s what you need to know.

WARNING! SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO SEE SPOILERS.

Who Did Daniel Nominate?

Yesterday, Friday, July 8, Daniel nominated Michael, the attorney from Minnesota, and Terrance, the bus operator from Illinois, for eviction.

Daniel explained his reasoning to the nominees, telling Michael and Terrance he nominated them because he had talked with least game with them.

Later, Daniel sat down with Terrance to reassure him he is not the target, revealing he wants Michael to go home.

However, Daniel’s plan did not go according to plan.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

Six players were chosen to compete in the Power of Veto competition: the HOH, the two nominees, and three players selected at random.

The three randomly selected players were: Turner, Ameerah, and Indy.

The Power of Veto competition took place earlier today, and Michael came out on top. Since Michael is currently on the block, he will likely use the POV on himself, forcing Daniel to name a replacement nominee.

Daniel having to name a replacement nominee could make him a bigger target in the house.

Earlier today, on the feeds, Daniel teased that having to name another nominee could be an opportunity to backdoor a strong physical competitor. But “Big Brother” fans know that a lot could change between now and eviction night.

How to Watch the Live Feeds

The 24-hour live feeds are available on Paramount Plus. Fans can access the feeds by signing up for a Paramount Plus subscription.

The streaming service offers two subscription plans. Users can either pay $4.99 a month or sign up for a premium subscription plan for $9.99 a month and enjoy advertisement-free content.

Sign up HERE.

‘Big Brother 24’ Cast on Taking an Ally to the Final Two

Play

Ahead of the “Big Brother 24” premiere, the houseguests sat down with Us Weekly to talk strategy.

In the interview, the houseguests revealed if they would rather take their closest ally or someone they are not close with to the final two.

Their answers were a mixed bag. Some houseguests said they would take their closest ally to the final two, while others revealed they would take whoever they thought they could beat to the finals.

Lauren, the beauty queen from Michigan, said she thinks about the question in two ways.

“As a player, I take someone I’m not close with,” she told the outlet. “I want the person that I have been close with to be on that jury to give me that vote.”

“[But] as a fan, I [want to] see a close vote,” she continued. “I like the drama. I like the anticipation.”

Paloma, the interior designer from California, said she would take her closest ally.

“I would choose my strongest ally, definitely,” she told the publication. “It’s easier to take the weakest link, yes, but I believe that [it is] a way better story to tell if you bring someone that’s evenly matched with you.”

