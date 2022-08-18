Big Brother Spoilers: Who Will Be Eliminated Tonight?

In tonight’s live eviction episode of “Big Brother,” a sixth houseguest will kiss their dream of winning the $750,000 prize goodbye. The houseguest who is eliminated tonight will become the first member of the Jury and will help crown the winner of “Big Brother 24.”

A lot has gone down this week on the live feeds, so if you need a refresher, we have you covered.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Big Brother’ Week Six Episodes Recap

Taylor Hale won Head of Household this week and nominated Terrance Higgins and Indy Santos for eviction. Taylor initially wanted to target Terrance, but after Alyssa Snider stole a London vacation from her during the Veto competition, she set her sights on a new target.

Kyle Capener, who is currently in a showmance with Alyssa, won the Bonnaroo-themed Veto competition. Taylor wanted Kyle to use the Veto on Indy so that she could put Alyssa up as a replacement nominee. Kyle struggled to decide whether or not to use the Veto. The episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Week Six: Live Feed Recap

SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS

According to Big Brother Network, Kyle did not use the Veto. That means either Terrance or Indy will become the first member of the Jury.

So, who is going home tonight?

According to Big Brother Network, Indy will likely be headed out the door during tonight’s episode.

As of now, the majority of the house is planning to evict Indy and keep Terrance in the game.

BB24 Split House Twist: Here’s What We Know

In the Thursday, August 11 episode of “Big Brother,” host Julie Chen teased an upcoming twist that has fans buzzing with excitement.

Julie told viewers that after the August 18 live eviction, a new twist will be introduced to the game.

Many details about how the twist will work are still under wraps, but we do know a few things.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the twist will start immediately after tonight’s eviction, when only ten players remain in the game. The remaining players will be split into two groups of five.

The houseguests will play an entire week of “Big Brother,” in two separate groups, Showbiz Cheatsheet reported. This includes the HOH competition, nominations, Veto competition, and elimination.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the twist will result in a double eviction, with one player from each group sent to the Jury house.

At this time, it is unclear how the house will be divided. It is also unclear how production will prevent the two groups from communicating with each other.

How to Watch the Live Feeds

