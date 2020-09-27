Brandi Maxiell Has a ‘Severe Case of COVID-19,’ Her Sister Says

Brandi Maxiell the Basketball Wives star and wife of former Detroit Pistons star Jason Maxiell is in the hospital with a “severe case of COVID-19,” her sister said.

Maxiell’s sister, Jayde, told The Shade Room in a statement, “My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing. We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!” Heavy has reached out to Maxiell’s sister and reps for comment.

Rapper French Montana’s DJ, DJ Duffey, posted about Maxiell’s health on Instagram saying, “I need prayers for my sister @brandimaxiell 🙏🏽 where ever you are right now just uplift her in prayer please.”

Maxiell, 37, previously spoke about her battle with ovarian cancer in an interview with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s website. Maxiell said that she was diagnosed with the disease at 24 while she was planning her wedding. Maxiell said that her condition was dismissed as back pain by a doctor because of her family’s medical history. Maxiell said:

Ovarian cancer really is “a silent killer” because the symptoms are so general, any woman could have them during a menstrual period. After my surgery, my doctors told me that I had one of the worst cases of ovarian cancer they had seen.

Maxiell also said that she lost all of her hair within the first 14 days of chemotherapy treatment. She added that her husband was “a big support system for me. I was cheering for him in the stands, but he was cheering for me on and off the court!” Maxiell has also spoken openly about her battle with cancer on her Twitter page.

In September 2018, Maxiell and her husband were featured on an episode of Iyanla: Fix my Life on OWN. During their episode, the couple explained that they were high school sweethearts. Infamously, Jason Maxiell told his wife that he cheated on her over 50 times during their marriage. At one point, Iyanla tells Jason Maxiell, “I’m having a hard time understanding how you look yourself in the mirror every morning knowing what you put your wife through.”

The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in August 2019. Maxiell wrote in an Instagram post that it was 10 years ago when she “married [her] best friend!!! And I wouldn’t change it for the world. No one will ever know or understand the love we have tor one another.” Maxiell was last active on her Instagram page on September 16.

