Fans Want to Know If Below Deck’s Captain Jason Chambers Is Married

A new spinoff of “Below Deck” will set the superyacht drama in Australia and one of the first things fans (and crew) noticed in “Below Deck Down Under” was the young new captain.

From the moment Captain Jason Chambers climbed out of the water in the trailer and the crew commented that he was “hot,” fans have been speculating about his private life and marital status. “Captain is just hot,” stewardess Tumi Mhlongo stated at the beginning of the trailer.

The trailer also showed guests outright flirting with the new captain, including one humorous scene with a guest asking the captain what he was looking for, if pirates were looking for gold. “Gold,” he replied after a pause. All jokes aside, based on Chambers’ Instagram page, he’s living a pretty happy life, with his home base listed as the Philippines where his daughter lives with her mother.

Chambers Is Quite Private About His Relationship Status But He Is Very Open & Proud About Being a Father

Chambers is quite private about his personal life so it’s not clear if he’s married or in a relationship or not, but the Peacock star is the proud father of a young girl, who lives in the Philippines with her mother. According to Chambers’ Instagram, the Beach House at Ocam Ocam in the Philipines, run by his daughter’s mother Fuchsia Quinn, is where he calls home and he describes himself as a “Father and Captain.”

The Instagram page for the Beach House describes the paradisical location as “A gorgeous boutique stay, island style.” A photo from the Beach House posted on March 8 shows Chambers preparing himself a fresh coconut drink.

Chambers posted there on March 13, writing, “So nice to be home.” On March 3, he shared another photo there and wrote, “Believe me I spend so much time away from home but when I’m there its living a dream.” The pictures were taken by Quinn. However, while Chambers and Quinn both filled their Instagram with photos of their daughter and sometimes took each other’s pictures for the social media platform, they haven’t posted pictures together.

There Were Many Reactions From Fans When the Cast Was Announced, With Several Saying They Couldn’t Wait to See Him On-Screen

Chambers’ crew aren’t the only ones who commented on the captain’s good looks since the trailer was released as social media was filled with speculation about him and reactions to his casting on the show. When the cast was announced, many fans commented solely about Aesha Scott’s return and Captain Jason.

“That’s the captain?!!! Holy,” one wrote. “Captain is hotttttttt,” another said. “Captain Daddy omg,” read another comment. One fan agreed, “Um. Captain Jason is a Zaddy.” One fan joked, “Please don’t ask how much & for how long I zoomed in on captains pic.” One person wrote, “I was already excited from learning about Aesha but holy hello, Captain!”

One Twitter post that shared the captain’s cast photo and stated “We need to talk about #BelowDeckDownUnder’s Captain Jason” racked up over 700 likes and 90 comments about the good-looking superyacht captain.

