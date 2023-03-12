Bravo Star Addresses Weight Loss Concerns

Kyle Cooke opened up about his wife Amanda Batula’s weight loss. The “Summer House” star revealed that it was a combination of medication changes that spawned his wife’s dramatic weight loss and menstrual issues.

In a March 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast Cooke, 40, said there’s “obviously a lot more” to his wife’s medical struggles than viewers have seen on the Bravo reality show. In the “Summer House” episode ”A Cup of Loyal Tea”, which was filmed during the summer of 2022, Batula, 31, revealed that she hadn’t had a period since going off birth control in November 2021.

“I’ll set the record straight,” Cooke said in the interview. “Yes, going off birth control causes you to lose weight. It also causes your hormones to go out of control like you’re a teenager.”

The Loverboy CEO revealed that after she quit birth control pills, Batula’s hormones went crazy and she began to break out. “She went on … a medication where the byproduct happens to be clearer skin,” he said. “One of the side effects was also it caused her to lose some weight. I don’t think it’s a common side effect, but it was like a two-fold kind of weight loss that she had zero control over.”

Kyle Cooke Reacted to His Wife Getting Trolled on Social Media

Cooke previously told Us Weekly that when his wife went off of birth control, it affected her menstrual cycle. “She lost a bunch of weight, but her body didn’t go back to regulating,” he said in February 2023.

But some “Summer House” viewers have continued to post harsh comments about Batula’s weight loss. In a Reddit thread, commenters were concerned about Batula losing more weight from her already thin body.

“There is a DRASTIC difference from this seasons summer house and last winter house…and I mean DRASTIC,” one fan wrote. “I’ve always thought she was absolutely gorgeous, perfect body, everything. And now she looks very sickly. it makes me really sad. I hope she’s ok.”

Others said they are worried about the effects on Batula’s hair and skin, while another speculated that her weight loss could be stress-related.

In the podcast interview, Cooke reacted to the comments directed at his wife.

“She’s catching so much s*** from trolls about her weight and people are like, ‘Well, you’re missing your period because you lost so much weight,’” he said, adding that the situtaion has been “tough” because his wife was dealing with the weight loss and adult acne as well as issues with her fertility all at once.

Kyle Cooke Said Amanda Batula is In a Better Place Now

On “Summer House,” Batula admitted that she didn’t want to know if something was wrong with her physically. Her co-star, Ciara Miller, agreed to go to the doctor to address her missed periods.

On the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Cooke said he was ‘so thankful” to Miller, who’s a nurse, for encouraging his wife to call a doctor. While he did not reveal the outcome, Cooke previously said things are much better for his wife since she filmed “Summer House” last summer.

‘[She’s] in a much better place…particularly with her personal health,” he told Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: Kyle Cooke Opens Up About Carl Radke’s Final Months at Loverboy