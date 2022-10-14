Bravo Star Eyeing a Spot on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

“Real Housewives of New York” fans are getting ready for a major cast shakeup, but will it include any familiar faces?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in early 2022, Bravo host Andy Cohen announced that the upcoming 14th season of the Big Apple-based franchise would feature a completely new lineup of cast members, while “legacy” stars from the show’s first 13 seasons would be cast in a spinoff. At the time, Cohen revealed that “a major casting search” was underway for the revamped RHONY, but since that time, cast updates have been scarce.

In August 2022, Page Six reported that Lizzy Savetsky, an influencer and wife of plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky, is set join the RHONY cast. But while Savetsky will be new to the network, a current Bravolebrity recently revealed she wouldn’t mind jumping ship to the new show.

A ‘Summer House’ Star Revealed She Would Like to Be a ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star

Amanda Batula has been a cast member of “Summer House” since its debut in 2017. Over the years, fans have seen her up-and-down relationship with Kyle Cooke, whom she ultimately married in 2021. Batula, 31, has also appeared on the Vermont-based spinoff “Winter House,” which is set to debut its second season on Bravo.

While Batula lives in New York City and works for her husband’s beverage company, Loverboy, “Summer House” and “Winter House” both focus more on the duo’s partying than their business. But in October 2022, Batula told Page Six’s “Reali-Ti” podcast that at some point it will be time for her to take a pass on the Hamptons party house and settle down for a more adult endeavor. When asked about her interest in joining “RHONY,” Batula said she is totally “down” for it.

Noting that she “can’t do the partying” for the rest of her life, Batula added, “I’m down to throw some nice events and stay in my apartment in the city and do a really nice trip somewhere for a few days” in the way that the Housewives do.

Amanda Batula Isn’t the Only Bravo Star Eyeing a Spot on The Real Housewives

Batula isn’t the only Bravo star who would be up for a promotion to a Housewives show. Last fall, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up to the “Not Skinny But Not fat” podcast to reveal she’s eying the Salt Lake City Housewives show.

“I would love to do [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City],” the Utah-born Kent said. Take me back to my roots,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder added that she would love to “transition” to “the next level” on Bravo with a more prestigious Housewives role.

Kent, who lives in California, also hasn’t ruled out “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the show that her former SUR boss, Lisa Vanderpump, once starred on. In an interview with People NOW, Kent said it would be “so much fun” to be on “RHOBH,” which is a show that she has always loved.

“To be a part of something like that and having a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ starter kit as my training … yeah that’d be epic,” Kent admitted.

