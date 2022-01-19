Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Has Died

A fashion icon, André Leon Talley, who was often seen on television has died at age 73.

According to TMZ, Talley died on January 18, 2021, at a hospital in White Plains, NY. He’s best known for his work as Vogue’s former creative director and one-time editor-at-large and appearing on “America’s Next Top Model” starring Tyra Banks.

According to the outlet, Talley was instrumental in the push for more Black representation on the runway.

Andy Cohen Delivers Tribute to ‘Incredible, Wonderful’ André Leon Talley on WWHL After His Death

RIP André Leon Talley. He was a force in fashion, a legendary storyteller, and a friend to our show. The world has lost yet another icon. pic.twitter.com/NyVqpAC8Vz — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 19, 2022

On Tuesday night’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen offered his condolences to Talley as the news of his death was breaking around the world.

“During the break, we got news that our dear friend of the clubhouse André Leon Talley has passed away,” Cohen said as you can hear audience members gasping at the news. “TMZ has just reported that. André was just such an incredible force. I mean, when I think of him he just was boisterous, he was bold, he was lively. We loved having him here. He had a booming voice. He just gave so much energy and love to everyone around him at all times. He had an incredible book – he has an incredible book called The Chiffon Trenches and he really was a trailblazer. He was really … he was the first Black editor at Vogue, and he was just an incredible, wonderful, wonderful guy and we are going to miss him and he was a great lifeforce so I just want to salute André Leon Talley, rest in peace.”

André Leon Talley Was a Staple on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ & Even Critiqued the Real Housewives Fashion





Play



Andre Leon Talley Rates #RHOA Fashion | RHOA | WWHL Andre Leon Talley tells Andy Cohen what he thinks about all of the #RHOA Reunion looks calling one choice “a mess” as well as rates the #RHOP Housewives’ confessional looks. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live'… 2017-04-24T04:46:10Z

Talley has appeared on the Bravo late-night show numerous times and he always has a lot to say about what the ladies of various Real Housewives franchises are wearing.

One such appearance happened on September 13, 2020, when he took the opportunity to blast the ladies of Potomac (all in good fun, of course). The entire clip can be viewed on Bravo TV’s official website.

He also took aim at the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” which you can watch in the clip above.

Fans Took to Twitter to Blast Anna Wintour When the News of André Leon Talley’s Death Was Announced

I hope André Leon Talley haunts Anna Wintour at night. — .jae (@BLOWthisJAE_) January 19, 2022

Longtime Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Talley were the ultimate frenemies. According to The Daily Mail, Talley referred to Wintour as “not capable” of “human kindness” and left him with “huge emotional and psychological scars” in his 2020 book, The Chiffon Trenches.

The fans took the news of Talley’s death to poke at Wintour who is notoriously difficult to work for.

“Anna Wintour owes him. Bob you hear me, you OWE ALT all the accoutrements of a Condé Nast state funeral,” a fan tweeted.

“I hate Anna Wintour a little extra right now,” someone tweeted. “I hope Anna Wintour & that crusty bob of hers is somewhere choking on cheap fabric cause she did Andre Leon Talley so dirty these last few yrs,” another fan tweeted.

“When anna wintour and the queen finally drop the world will heal 30%” a fan tweeted. “Anna Wintour deserves the worst for how she treated André,” another person tweeted.

“Anna wintour better give my boy a proper send off. All those years she spent begrudging him and never made it right,” someone else tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Disses Some of the Early Real Housewives